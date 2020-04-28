Kennedy Caughell, Aisha Jackson, and More Join ContemporaryMusicalTheatre.com's Concert Benefiting ASTEP

ContemporaryMusicalTheatre.com is producing a 70-minute virtual concert on Thursday, April 30 at 8 PM (EST) featuring live performances by Broadway performers and songwriters alike as a benefit for Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP).

Hosted by Laura Josepher and David Sisco, the concert will feature songs by Rick Bassett & Jessica Fleitman (THE AVERAGE-SIZED MERMAID), Alanya Bridge (IN BETWEEN), Carl Danielsen (BRINGING FIRE), Tom Gualtieri & David Sisco ("Draw the Circle Wide"), Tor Hyams & Lisa St. Lou (STEALING TIME), Janine McGuire & Arri Simon (BORDERS), Andy Monroe (THE KID), Adam Overett (POPESICAL), Will Reynolds (RADIOACTIVE), Curtis Rhodes & Leslie Becker (A PROPER PLACE), Katya Stanislavskaya (GOING SOUTH), Michael Wartofsky (THE MAN IN MY HEAD), and Clay Zambo (GREENBRIER GHOST). Performers will be announced shortly.

Performers will include: Ally Bonino (PREGNANCY PACT), Kennedy Caughell (GREAT COMET), Tor Hyams & Lisa St. Lou, Aisha Jackson (FROZEN), Lizzie Klemperer (SCHOOL OF ROCK), Andy Monroe, Bex Odorisio (THE VISITOR), Aaron Phillips (AMERICAN MORNING), Adam Overett (THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA), David Sisco, Katya Stanislavskaya, Will Reynolds (DADDY LONG LEGS), and Clazy Zambo.

Registration for the concert is free (click here), and there is limited space available. A donation to support Artists Striving to End Poverty is suggested. ASTEP was conceived by Broadway Musical Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Juilliard students to transform the lives of youth using the most powerful tool they had: their art. Today, ASTEP connects performing and visual artists with youth from underserved communities in the U.S. and around the world to awaken their imaginations, foster critical thinking, and help them break the cycle of poverty. Donations to the organization can be made by clicking here.





