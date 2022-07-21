Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ken-Matt Martin Reveals He 'Would Not Immediately Return if Asked' to Victory Gardens

'I have received no disciplinary notices, formal or informal warnings, and have had no complaints filed against me or any documented infractions,' he says.

Jul. 21, 2022  

It was recently reported that the Victory Gardens board of directors informed the staff that the current artistic director, Ken-Matt Martin, had been placed on leave.

Now, in a recent statement, Martin revealed that he will not be returning. In the statement, Martin wrote that he has "decided that I need to take a break from nonprofit theatre administration and would not immediately return if asked."

Martin alleges that he asked twice what the cause was for his being placed on leave, and he was not told.

"Instead, I was offered a minimum amount of severance and was asked to sign an NDA and give up all claims on future lawsuits. After I cited the lack of cause, the board offered more severance, but still with an NDA."

"I have received no disciplinary notices, formal or informal warnings, and have had no complaints filed against me or any documented infractions. I am declining the offer. It is vitally important that I be able to speak truthfully about the needs of the artists and staff."

Read the full statement here.

