Kelli O'Hara, Wayne Brady, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus and More Join The Seth Concert Series in January 2021

Producer Mark Cortale has announced that five award-winning stars of the stage and screen will join the January 2021 line-up of The Seth Concert Series, the live weekly series based on Seth Rudetsky's international Broadway series that began at The Art House in Provincetown ten years ago. Alex Brightman, two-time Tony Award nominee for Beetlejuice and School of Rock, kicks off the new year on January 3. Wayne Brady, Emmy Award-winning host of TV's Let's Make A Deal, Who's Line Is It Anyway? and star of Broadway's Kinky Boots makes his series debut on January 10. Kelli O'Hara, Tony-winning star of The King and I, seven-time Tony nominee, including most recently for Kiss Me Kate on Broadway and Emmy nominee for The Accidental Wolf, makes her anticipated first return to the series on January 17. And married stars Stephanie J. Block, Tony Award winner last year for The Cher Show and Tony nominee for The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Falsettos, and husband Sebastian Arcelus, star of Netflix' House of Cards, CBS TV's Madam Secretary and Broadway's Elf perform together on January 24. In the meantime - the star-studded December lineup culminates this week with Adam Pascal, Tony nominee as the original Roger in the blockbuster musical Rent and star most recently of Broadway's Pretty Woman, live in-concert on Sunday, December 20, followed next week by Kerry Butler, Tony nominee for Xanadu and star of Broadway's Beetlejuice and Mean Girls is live in-concert on December 27. For additional information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://events.broadwayworld.com/.

Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, the series' first event took place on May 31, 2020 and featured Tony Award-winning actress Kelli O'Hara. The series has since featured intimate conversations and incredible musical moments with Audra McDonald, Jeremy Jordan, Jessie Mueller, Lea Salonga, Megan Hilty, Norm Lewis, Cheyenne Jackson, Liz Callaway, Stephanie J. Block, Melissa Errico, Rachel Bay Jones, Sierra Boggess, Karen Olivo, Judy Kuhn, Orfeh & Andy Karl, Beth Leavel, Keala Settle, LaChanze, Beth Malone, Lillias White, Patti Murin & Colin Donnell, Ana Gasteyer, and James Monroe Iglehart.

Each weekly show will premiere Sunday nights at 8PM EST with a second showing Mondays at 3PM EST for viewers in other time zones such as the UK. Tickets are available at https://events.broadwayworld.com/ for $25.00 each. Also, as a recently added premium, VIP tickets that include access to the artists' soundcheck are now on sale for Adam Pascal, Kerry Butler, and for each of the January lineup's stars.

Also, a Student Discount is now available for all shows announced in The Seth Concert Series, providing an additional 40% discount to registered students with a .edu email address by using the code STUDENT when signing up for a BroadwayWorld account.

For holiday shoppers still looking for the perfect gift - or those who may have missed other recent insider conversations & incredible musical evenings with Broadway's biggest stars, The Seth Concert Series is making fifteen 90-minute concerts from its inaugural 2020 live series available during a special Holiday On-Demand limited time offer, through January 3, 2021. Visit https://events.broadwayworld.com/ for more information.

Alex Brightman (performing January 3, 2021) is a two-time Tony nominated actor, best known for his star turns in School of Rock and Beetlejuice on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include Glory Days, Wicked, Big Fish, and Matilda. Other stage credits include The History Boys (CTG/Ahmanson Theatre), Nobody Loves You (The Old Globe), Soon (Signature Theatre), and How I Paid For College (The HUB Theatre). He can be seen in the upcoming film, Here Today, starring Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish. You can also catch Alex this coming October on Netflix's brand new animated series, Deadendia. Other TV credits include Important Things w/ Demetri Martin, The Good Fight, Documentary Now!, Teen Titans GO, and this current season of Law & Order: SVU. Musical writing credits include It's Kind of a Funny Story (music & lyrics by Drew Gasparini) and The Whipping Boy (music & lyrics by Drew Gasparini). His latest play, Everything is Fine was a finalist in ScreenCraft's "Stage to Screen" script competition and is currently in development.

Wayne Brady (performing January 10) is known across America as host of the iconic CBS game show, Let's Make a Deal, for which he earned two Daytime Emmy Awards - Outstanding Game Show Host and Outstanding Original Song - as well as a 2020 NAACP Image Awards nomination for Outstanding Host. For The Wayne Brady Show, he also earned two consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Talk Show Host. Brady was also nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards - winning one - for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program for his stellar work on the improvisational comedy television series, Whose Line Is It Anyway? In 2004, Brady teamed up with Dave Chappelle in the now classic Chappelle's Show sketch spoofing the film, Training Day, one of the most popular sketches in the history of that show. His additional television credits include an Emmy nominated role on The Bold and the Beautiful, recurring roles on the USA Network's Colony, SyFy's Aftermath, CBS' How I Met Your Mother, and guest appearances on Key and Peele, Everybody Hates Chris, and 30 Rock. A talented vocal artist, Wayne Brady has lent his voice to Nickelodeon's The Loud House, the Disney animated series', Sofia the First and Phineas and Pherb, Cartoon Network's Robot Chicken, and Seth MacFarlane's American Dad. On stage, Wayne made his Broadway debut starring as Billy Flynn in the long-running hit musical, Chicago. In November 2015, He starred as Lola in the Tony Award winning Broadway musical Kinky Boots. His interpretation of the lead role was so popular, he was asked to return for a limited run in spring 2016. In January 2017, Brady assumed the lead role of Aaron Burr in the Chicago production of the Tony Award winning musical Hamilton for three months. In Fall 2019, he reteamed with Lin-Manuel Miranda, for several appearances in the improvisational hip-hop spectacular, Freestyle Love Supreme. Long an accomplished singer and performer, Wayne was named the winner of season two of The Masked Singer and also earned a Grammy nominee for his debut album.

Kelli O'Hara (performing January 17) starred most recently in the Broadway revival of Kiss Me Kate, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award. On Broadway, Kelli's portrayal of Anna Leonowens in the critically acclaimed revival of The King and I garnered her the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Grammy, Drama League and Outer Critics nominations. She then reprised her Tony Winning role while making her West End debut for which The Times hailed her as "Broadway musical's undisputed queen" adding "Kelli O'Hara does not just play Anna, she owns the part". Other Broadway credits include The Bridges of Madison County (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle nominations), Nice Work If You Can Get It (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle nominations), South Pacific (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), The Pajama Game (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), The Light in the Piazza (Tony & Drama Desk nominations), Sweet Smell of Success, Follies, Dracula, and Jekyll & Hyde. Regional/Off Broadway credits include Far From Heaven (Playwrights Horizons and WTF), King Lear (Public Theater), Bells Are Ringing (City Center Encores), Sunday in the Park with George (Reprise), and My Life With Albertine (Playwright's Horizons). Kelli received a 2018 Webby nomination for her role in the hit web-series thriller The Accidental Wolf and appears in the second season of Netflix's series 13 Reasons Why. Other film and television credits include Sex & The City 2, Martin Scorsese's The Key to Reserva, Showtime's Master of Sex, CBS All Access's The Good Fight, Blue Bloods, Alexander Hamilton, N3mbers, and the animated series Car Talk. In 2015, Kelli made her Metropolitan Opera debut in The Merry Widow. She returned to the opera last spring as Despina in Così fan tutte. Her concerts have gained international acclaim, spanning from New York's Carnegie Hall all the way to Tokyo. She is a frequent performer on PBS's live telecasts and the Kennedy Center Honors. Along with two Grammy Award nominations, her solo albums, Always and Wonder in the World are available on Ghostlight Records. Kelly recently received her first Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy of Drama Series for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in the hit web series The Accidental Wolf.

Stephanie J. Block (performing January 24) won this year's Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her starring role in the current Broadway hit musical The Cher Show. Prior to that, she starred in the New York Revival of Falsettos (Tony Award Nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical, Outer Critics Award Nomination, Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical), Little Miss Sunshine (Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony Award Nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical and Drama Desk Award Nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical), Anything Goes, By The Way, Meet Vera Stark; 9 to 5: The Musical (Drama Desk nomination for Best Actress in a Musical), Wicked, The Pirate Queen, The Boy from OZ. She starred in the First National Touring Company of Wicked as Elphaba (Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Actress, Carbonell Award for Best Actress in a Musical). Stepanie's Regional credits include Funny Girl (Robby Award Winner-Best Actress), Crazy For You (L.A. Ovation Award Nominee), Oliver (Critics Award-Best Actress), James Joyce's The Dead, Triumph Of Love, The Grass Harp, South Pacific, The Will Rogers Follies, and the World Premiere of Wicked. Television Credits include Rise, Orange Is The New Black, Homeland and Madam Secretary. Stephanie has sung with numerous symphony orchestras around the U.S. Her solo concert has been critically acclaimed in NYC and London. Her voice can be heard on the original cast recordings of The Boy From OZ, The Pirate Queen, and 9 To 5: The Musical (Grammy Nomination), and of course her own album, This Place I Know.

Sebastian Arcelus (performing January 24) was most recently seen as Jay Whitman on the long-running CBS hit series Madam Secretary opposite Téa Leoni. Arcelus is also known for his memorable role as Lucas Goodwin on the critically acclaimed Netflix original series House Of Cards and recently starred in a recurring role on the second season of HBO's The Deuce, created by David Simon and George Pelecanos. Additional television credits include stints on HBO's The Leftovers and on FBI and Person Of Interest for CBS. On the big screen, Arcelus was most recently seen in the M. Night Shyamalan feature Split with James McAvoy. He was featured in the Universal Pictures hit Ted 2 opposite Mark Wahlberg and directed by Seth MacFarlane. He also starred in The Best Of Me (Relativity) opposite Michelle Monaghan and the independent feature The Last Day Of August, for which he also served as co-producer. On stage, Arcelus most recently starred on Broadway in the stage adaptation of John Grisham's A Time To Kill. His additional Broadway credits include Elf, Jersey Boys, Wicked, Rent, and Good Vibrations. Off-Broadway credits include Happiness (Lincoln Center Theater), The Blue Flower (Second Stage), and Where's Charley? (Encores! at City Center). He has also appeared in numerous regional and international productions, including the world premiere of William Finn's Songs Of Innocence And Experience. His voice has also been heard over the years on many television commercials and animated programs.

Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's On Broadway as well as the host of Seth Speaks on Sirius/XM Stars. As an author, he penned My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan and the sequel The Rise And Fall Of A Theater Geek (Random House) as well as three volumes of Seth's Broadway Diary featuring inside scoop and hilarious stories from all of the stars he's worked with. He co-wrote and co-starred in Disaster! (NY TIMES "critics pick") which also premiered to rave reviews in London. In June 2016, he and his husband, James Wesley, co-produced a recording of "What The World Needs Now" with stars like Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Carole King, Audra McDonald which went to number one on iTunes and raised more than $100,000 for the Orlando shooting victims (and is still raising money. Buy it!). Seth and James have a foundation called Your Kids Our Kids that presented Concert For America; a series around the country featuring stars like Barry Manilow, Keala Settle, Stephanie Mills, Vanessa Williams, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow and Audra McDonald that raised money for 5 non-profits that have been working relentlessly since the 2016 presidential election. They also present Voices for The Voiceless, a yearly star-studded concert for You Gotta Believe which helps older foster children find families, even if they've aged out of the system. SiriusXM/Pandora recently launched Seth's first podcast series: Seth Rudetsky's Back To School where he interviews stars about the ups and (hilarious) downs of their high school years. The first season includes Tina Fey, Allison Janney and Sean Hayes. When Broadway shut down, Seth and James started hosting / producing Stars In The House (StarsInTheHouse.com) ...a twice-daily livestream that's featured tons of Broadway stars as well as TV reunions like "Melrose Place", "Taxi" and "Frasier" and has raised more than $600,000 for The Actors Fund. You can find out more about Seth, and watch his signature "deconstructions", at SethRudetsky.com