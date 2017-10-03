Kecia Lewis, Julee Cerda, Treshelle Edmond, and John McGinty Join CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD

Producer Hal Luftig announced today additional casting and the creative team rounding out the upcoming ardent revival of Mark Medoff's groundbreaking play, Children of a Lesser God. Film and television star Joshua Jackson and breakout star Lauren Ridloff will be joined by Drama Desk Award-winner Kecia Lewis, Julee Cerda, Treshelle Edmond, and John McGinty.

The creative team for Children of a Lesser God will feature set design by Tony Award® winner Derek McLane, costume design by Dede Ayite, and lighting design by Tony Award nominee Mike Baldassari. Casting for the production is by Telsey + Company.

Children of a Lesser God will play at Broadway's Studio 54 (254 W 54th Street) this Spring for an open engagement. Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon and featuring the hotly anticipated Broadway debut of Joshua Jackson, performances are scheduled to begin March 22, 2018 with an opening night set for Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

A pre-sale for American Express® Card Members will be available beginning at 10:00AM EST on October 4, 2017 through Wednesday, October 11, at 9:59AM EST onhttp://www.telecharge.com or by calling 800-447-7400. Starting October 11, 2017 at 10:00AM EST, Audience Rewards, the Official Rewards Program of Broadway & the ArtsTM, will offer its members the chance to purchase tickets and earn Audience Rewards Bonus Show Points for a limited time through Monday, October 16 at 9:59AM EST at www.AudienceRewards.com. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public beginning 10:00AM EST on Monday, October 16, 2017 both online and at the box office at Studio 54 during regular business hours (Monday - Saturday: 10am - 8pm and Sunday: Noon - 6pm).

One of the most indelible love stories of the modern age, Children of a Lesser God brings to life the passionate and personal connection between a teacher at a schoolfor the deaf and the remarkable woman he meets there. Now, Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon's "outstanding production" (NPR) invigorates this landmark playwith astounding new relevance and a pair of performances that cannot be missed. Jesse Green of The New York Times raves, "Joshua Jackson is a revelation in a tour de force role, and Lauren Ridloff is sensational and explosive."

Winner of the Tony, Drama Desk, and Olivier Awards for Best Play, Children of a Lesser God caused a sensation among audiences and critics alike when it premiered in 1980. Don't miss this exhilarating new production, back on Broadway for the first time ever.

