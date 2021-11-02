Kaufman Music Center Names Director Of Social Innovation And Chief Development Officer

In the role of Director of Social Innovation, a newly-created position at Kaufman Music Center, Claudie Mabry will work across the Center's programs to envision and strategize social impact opportunities that reach the entire Kaufman community, while cultivating and sustaining equitable community-based partnerships and public engagement.

Before joining Kaufman Music Center, Claudie worked as a strategy and engagement consultant in partnership with government agencies including the NYC Department of Health, the New York City Housing Authority, and the Mayor's Office of Criminal Justice. She has also worked with community nonprofits across the five boroughs. Her work has provided her the opportunity to build community capacity, strengthen cultural equity, and prioritize social justice. In addition to her consulting practice, Claudie has previously held roles at esteemed non-profit organizations including the Center for Court Innovation, the Naturally Occurring Cultural Districts (NOCD-NY), and Groundswell Community Mural Project. She has an MS in Urban Policy from The New School. She is also a proud member of the Engagement Council for the Interlochen Center for the Arts.

Chief Development Officer Jonathan Slawson has spent 12 years raising money for nonprofit organizations large and small in the arts, education, and social justice space. He previously served as the Director of Individual Giving for Lincoln Center, where he started his fundraising career nine years prior. In between, he served as the Manager of Young Patron Programs for Carnegie Hall, a Gift Officer for Blair Academy, and Annual Fund Manager for the League of American Orchestras. Jonathan is the President of the Engagement Council at Interlochen Center for the Arts, where he is a member of the Board of Trustees. He is also a Limited Partner at J-Ventures, a community-driven global venture capital fund. He has previously served on Blair Academy's Board of Governors, Westminster Choir College's Alumni Council, and as a consultant to Athlete Ally, The Children's Museum of Manhattan, The Peace Studio, and several other startup ventures. Jonathan received his BM in Music Education and Arts Administration from Westminster Choir College, where he graduated summa cum laude and received the President's Award, and an MS in Nonprofit Management from The New School. He began his arts training in sixth grade, where he traveled the world performing with the former American Boychoir School.

Kaufman Music Center Executive Director Kate Sheeran says, "The breadth and depth of experience that Claudie and Jonathan bring will be a fantastic asset to Kaufman Music Center as we continue to broaden the impact of our programs, develop community-based partnerships and build for our future."

Claudie Mabry says, "This opportunity is special and personal for me. I began my journey as a young musician, before finding love in civic life and the wellbeing of all communities. This position at Kaufman Music Center is a true synergy of both identities, allowing me to connect music to community in accessible, collaborative, and accountable ways. I look forward to broadening the social impact of our organization's mission."

Jonathan Slawson says, "My passion for the arts began at a very young age, thanks to several key people who helped unlock my potential. I subsequently spent my career in philanthropy, helping to ensure that others have the opportunity and access to realize their talent and purpose. I am deeply inspired by the Kaufman Music Center leadership team - Board and staff - and their relentless commitment to this work. I'm so grateful for the warm welcome I received since day one and look forward to working with the Kaufman community to take the Center to even greater heights!"

Visit kaufmanmusiccenter.org or call 212 501 3330 for more information.﻿