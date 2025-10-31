Katrina Lenk, Barbara Walsh and George Abud To Star In 3PENNY Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Off-Brand Opera will present George Abud's new adaptation of Bertolt Brecht & Kurt Weill's Threepenny Opera, with the score adaptation by Jake Landau. Abud's adaptation, commissioned by Off-Brand Opera, sets Threepenny in present day New York City against the backdrop of a Mayoral Inauguration. Themes of immigration abuse and class warfare burn beneath a vaudevillian veneer of riotous Brechtian comedy.

Tony Award Winner Katrina Lenk (Company) stars as Pirate Jenny, with Tony nominee Barbara Walsh (Falsettos) as Polly Peachum and George Abud (Lempicka) as Macheath. They are joined by Paula Gaudier as Pam/Young Polly, Mahira Kakkar as Tiger Brown, and Aline Salloum as Mrs. Peachum. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The creative team includes Jake Landau who will provide new orchestrations and additional lyrics for the production, choreography by Brianna Mercado, and costume design by Raul Luna. Further creatives to be announced. Off-Brand Opera is lead by Artistic Director Veronica Shea, Executive Director Erin Kennedy, and newly-appointed General Manager Noah Harouche. Performances will take place January 15-25, 2026 at the Theatre at St. Jeans.