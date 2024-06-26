Kathleen Turner To Star in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Ogunquit Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stage and screen star Kathleen Turner will lead the cast of A Little Night Music at Ogunquit Playhouse as Madame Armfeldt.



Directed by Hunter Foster, performances begin July 18, for a limited run through August 17 at Ogunquit Playhouse.



Screen icon Kathleen Turner has garnered critical acclaim for her performances in movies including Body Heat, Romancing the Stone, Prizzi's Honor, Peggy Sue Got Married, and War of the Roses. Turner's extensive film credits also include The Man with Two Brains, Jewel of the Nile, The Accidental Tourist, V.I. Warshawski, John Waters' Serial Mom, Naked in New York, Moonlight and Valentino, The Real Blonde, and Sofia Coppola’s The Virgin Suicides. Ms. Turner has starred on Broadway in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Indiscretions; The Graduate; and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf. She is also a director and activist – particularly for women’s health – and finds it rewarding to teach master classes.



A Little Night Music, winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, is full of hilariously witty and heartbreakingly moving moments of adoration, regret, and desire. This musical celebration of love features the iconic song, "Send in the Clowns."



Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by Hugh Wheeler, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, and suggested by a film by Ingmar Bergman, A Little Night Music was originally Produced and Directed on Broadway by Hal Prince.





ASL supported performances are Wednesday, July 31 (8:00pm) and Sunday, August 4 (2:00pm), made possible thanks to a partnership with Pine Tree Society and underwritten by a generous grant from The Roger R. and Theresa S. Thompson Endowment Fund, with additional support by the Margaret Burnham Charitable Trust.



Open Captioning is available for all performances from Wednesday, August 7 through Sunday, August 11, sponsored by Unum.



Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.ogunquitplayhouse.org, by phone (207.646.5511), and in person (10 Main St, Ogunquit, ME) daily from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

