Katherine Coleman's Social Commentary to Have Final Show At The PIT

Don't miss the final show on December 10th at The PIT!

By: Dec. 06, 2023

Katherine Coleman has failed her New Year's Resolution to be less judgmental for three years in a row, but now you benefit with an hour of sketch comedy holding up a mirror to the human race's quirks. Written and directed by Coleman, "Social Commentary" is presented by The PIT and features Jack Dominick (The PIT), Caroline Hibbert (Laugh Index Theatre), Roxie Pell (UCB), and Jason Wildhagen (Magnet Theater) as well as this month's special guest, Tiffany Springle (Magnet Theater, Roe v Bros). It has previously played as a half-hour show at The Squirrel, and the new and improved version can be seen for the last time on Sunday, December 10th at 7 PM. Tickets ($9.99) can be purchased Click Here. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

TICKETS: Click Here

Katherine Coleman is a New York-based comedy writer, director, and actor who met Tina Fey on the train once! She studied sketch comedy at UCBNY, and now she writes and directs videos for her YouTube channel, writes and performs with the sketch teams Wilburn and Funny Fat Friends, and directs the virtual sketch team at the Laugh Index Theater. Follow her @katherineisfunny to see how many pets can fit in a one bedroom apartment, and head over to katherineisfunny.com to see all of her work.




