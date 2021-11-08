Katelyn Ohashi, Amirah Vann And Matilda Szydagis To Attend Tonight's Children's Health Fund Fundraiser

Children's Health Fund has announced their upcoming fundraising event, a Hamilton Experience, which will feature stars from the Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton, on November 8 at 6 pm at TAO Downtown in New York City. The event will help raise funds to ensure that children from under-resourced communities across the country have access to the healthcare they need to thrive.

The evening will feature the incredible talent of Chris Lee, who played Marquis de Lafayette & Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton from 2016-2018. An actor, singer, dancer, and musician, Lee's credits include roles in Legacies and The Chi, among other television shows. He writes and performs his own music and released albums and singles in recent years. Lee will be joined by the equally talented Miguel Cervantes, currently in the title role at the Richard Rogers Theater. Cervantes is also known for his role as Hamilton in the production at the Chicago PrivateBank Theater. Cervantes has acted on Broadway in If/Then, American Idiot, 25th Annual...Spelling Bee, and many others. Additional cast members will be announced shortly.

Attending are a number of notable actors and influencers. That includes Amirah Vann, Katelyn Ohashi, and Matilda Szydagis.

Actress Amirah Vann is well known for her role as Tegan Price on ABC's How to Get Away With Murder, and who was nominated for a NAACP Image Award for her role as Ernestine on Underground. Amirah Vann has collaborated with Children's Health Fund in the past to promote children's health.

Katelyn Ohashi is a viral sensation, national champion gymnast, and activist. Katelyn is currently touring with Simone Biles on the Gold Over America Tour.

Matilda Szydagis is a New York-based actress and filmmaker originally from Chicago; she currently plays Zelda on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with past work that includes The Nanny Diaries and The Sopranos.

"We are thrilled that our supporters can partake in this unique experience in person. It's been too long since we've been able to enjoy each other's company and the funds raised through this event are more critical than ever," said Arturo Brito, MD, MPH, president and CEO of Children's Health Fund.

In addition to the show, attendees will be served Pan-Asian delicacies curated by the chef of TAO Downtown for this special occasion.

Tickets and additional information are available at https://bit.ly/30ff3P6. The event takes place at the iconic TAO Downtown, 92 9th Avenue, New York, on the corner of 9th Avenue.