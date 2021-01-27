Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kate Shindle Shares Statement on Vaccine Distribution, 'If You Want This Done Quickly and Correctly, Equity Can Help'

Shindle, president of Actors' Equity stated, 'We want to help our country triumph over this pandemic.'

Jan. 27, 2021  

Actors' Equity president Kate Shindle penned a guest column for Deadline, sharing the ways in which she feels that Actors' Equity would be able to efficiently help with vaccine distribution by utilizing the skill set and resources that members of AEA possess.

She wrote:

"Equity has two categories of members. First, our stage managers, who ensure that theatrical productions run smoothly, safely and on-time. They are experts at designing and executing processes that take into consideration diverse and sometimes conflicting needs, and they ensure that those processes happen flawlessly at performance after performance. As actors, we literally put our lives into our stage managers' hands every time we step onstage with thousands of pounds of scenery flying over our heads, and I would absolutely trust the health of our nation to their leadership as well."

Shindle continued to say:

"Second, Equity's actors, both chorus and principal, are expert communicators. We know how to make someone else's words, choreography and staging seem spontaneous and authentic, whether it's our first performance or our thousandth, and we are uniquely accustomed to interacting with the public (offstage, many of us run businesses of our own). Together, stage managers and actors can help manage the chaos that comes with pop-up vaccine distribution sites."

