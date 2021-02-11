Kate Shindle, Jeanine Tesori, Brandon Michael Nase and More Announced as Panelists for #BwayforBLM Forum WHAT NOW

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition has announced the roster of panelists for Part I of its next #BwayforBLM Forum What Now will include Jeanine Tesori, Rachel Chavkin, Kate Shindle, Warren Adams from Broadway Theatre Coalition (BTC), Brandon Michael Nase from Broadway For Racial Justice (BFRJ) and Destinee Rea from BOLD. The event will be moderated by Amber Iman and Richard Gray and will be held on Monday, February 15 at 6PM ET.

While we celebrate the recent inauguration, we must also continue the fight for equality and equity in our political landscape and our industry. Part I of the What Now Forum asks us all to examine our commitments to supporting BIPOC leadership in the theater industry as we prepare to reopen and begin a new year.

Join BAC as they gather for an open dialogue with industry leaders on the work that's brought them here, the work ahead and how to stay engaged in the fight for change.

BAC is an arts-based advocacy organization dedicated to creating equitable spaces and building the capacity of individuals and organizations to dismantle racism. Their recent work includes gathering a virtual crowd of over 11,000 participants for the three-day forum Broadway for Black Lives Matter, launching the Cody Renard Richard Scholarship program and the Artivism Fellowship program, along with the inaugural Broadway Vs and continuing their partnership with Columbia Law School through their full semester course, The Theater of Change: Reimagining Justice Through Abolition.

To RSVP please visit the registration page here or visit BwayForBLM.com.