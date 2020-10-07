Kate Rockwell to Host Virtual Wine Tasting Event

The event will take place on October 17th at 7pm.

During COVID, wine helps. Learn the basics....or a variation.

Kate Rockwell, who has been starring as Karen Smith in Broadway's Mean Girls, will bring theater fans and wine lovers together for an interactive virtual evening of wine tasting on October 17 at 7:00pm EST. Wine Tasting 101 is produced by Ken Davenport, two-time Tony Award-winning producer, in partnership with the TheaterMakers Studio. Tickets range from $15 for the virtual wine tasting class to $65, which includes the class and the selected wines shipped to your door.

Kate Rockwell is turning her personal spotlight onto her second love... wine. Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET) certified with several years of experience in the NYC wine industry, Rockwell is using her time off the Broadway stage to help spread her love of all things vino.

Sing along to Broadway tunes, chat in real time with Rockwell, and explore her wine selection. And of course, no Broadway Wino class would be complete without a special guest. One of Rockwell's incredible Broadway star pals will join her for a glass of wine and a chat about all things Broadway.

Au Bon Climat Chardonnay 2018 and Presqu'ile Winery Pinot Noir 2018 will be the wines sampled in the tasting.

In Wine Tasting 101, audience members will be able to:

Learn the basics of wine tasting-how to do it, why we do what we do, and the questions to ask when you're learning about wine.

Try two wines side by side with Kate and discuss the primary characteristics of those particular styles of wine and the grape varietals used to make them (what makes a California Pinot Noir unique? Why is it different from a French pinot noir? And why is it called something different in France than in the US?)

Discuss the nuances of these two SPECIFIC bottles

No need to search high & low for the selected wines. When you purchase the VIP Stream Package, Kate's selected wines will be shipped right to your door*.

Kate's love for wine was discovered by accident as a friend of hers had changed careers from being an actor to running a wine shop. She had always enjoyed visiting wineries in Long Island with her husband but didn't know much about it so she got a job at the shop during her down time in theater to learn more about it and worked there for two years. Along with getting her wine certification through WSET, she also developed a passion for natural wine, which is wine without pesticides, chemicals, and other additives.

"With Wine Tasting 101, I really aim to demystify the wine drinking experience," said Kate Rockwell. "Natural wine is like theater, it's not designed to be a cookie-cutter product...every bottle is different and constantly evolving."

"I have always loved wine but like so many, I don't know the ins and outs," said producer Ken Davenport. "I am looking forward to participating in the wine tasting and having Kate be our guide."

Tickets, ranging from $15-$65, can be purchased by visiting Stellar Tickets: HERE

Ticket prices are as follows:

General Admission Ticket ($15) - Attendees will enjoy and interact with Kate in the wine tasting event.

VIP Stream Ticket ($65) - Get the selected wine shipped straight to your door. Tickets for the VIP package will close on Friday, October 9th at 12pm ET to ensure that the wine arrives on time.

