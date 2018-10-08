Kate Reinders Joins the Cast of BEAUTIFUL as Cynthia Weil

Kate Reinders will play Cynthia Weil in the Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Award-winning smash hit Beautiful - The Carole King Musical at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre starting Friday, October 19.

Ms. Reinders originated the role of Portia in the musical comedy Something Rotten! and received a Jeff Award nomination for her performance as Glinda in the Chicago company ofWicked. In addition to Wicked on Broadway, her other credits include Meteor Shower, Gypsy with Bernadette Peters, and the revival of Stephen Sondheim's Into The Woods.

Kara Lindsay will play her final performance as Cynthia Weil on Sunday evening, October 14.

Reinders joins the cast which currently includes Abby Mueller as Carole King, Evan Todd as Gerry Goffin, Kara Lindsay as Cynthia Weil, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann, Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner, Tony Award nominee Liz Larsen as Genie Klein, and an ensemble that includes TyNia Brandon, Kennedy Caughell, Josh A. Dawson, Adam Dietlein, Sidney Dupont, Gabrielle Elisabeth, Matt Faucher, Alex Hairston, Mike Longo, Stephanie Martignetti, Jay McKenzie, Kris Roberts, Housso Semon, Sara Sheperd, Yasmeen Sulieman, Daniel Torres, Melvin Tunstall, and Dashaun Young.

Kate Reinders (Cynthia Weil) was last seen on Broadway in Meteor Shower (standby for Amy Schumer). Other Broadway credits include Portia in Something Rotten! (Original Broadway Cast Recording), Glinda in Wicked (Broadway and Original Chicago company; Jefferson Award nomination), June in Sam Mendes' revival of Gypsy starring Bernadette Peters, Caroline in The Beach Boys musical Good Vibrations, the 2002 revival of Into the Woods, and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. Other theater: The Nerd (George Street Playhouse), A Year with Frog and Toad (New Victory Theater; Original Cast Recording), Nerds (New York Stage & Film), and Party Come Here (Williamstown Theatre Festival). On television, Ms. Reinders was a series regular on ABC's "Work It" and Lifetime's "Sherri" and has guest starred on "Instinct," "Anger Management," "Modern Family," and "Ugly Betty." Film: Russell Madness, Grudge Match, Such Good People, Certainty, and Kinsey. As half of the singing/songwriting comedy duo Tastiskank, she has performed at New York's 54 Below, the TBS Comedy Festival in Las Vegas, and the HBO Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, where they received the 2007 Breakout Award.

With a book by Tony and Academy Award nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil.

For five years, Beautiful, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical, has thrilled Broadway with the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

From the string of pop classics Ms. King wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with Tapestry, Beautiful takes you back to where it all began - and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "Up on the Roof," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman," this crowd pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember - and a story you'll never forget.

The creative team of Beautiful also includes Derek McLane (set design), Alejo Vietti (costume design), Peter Kaczorowski (lighting design), Brian Ronan (sound design), Charles G. LaPointe (wig and hair design), Steve Sidwell (orchestrations and music arrangements), Jason Howland (music supervision), and John Miller (music coordination).

