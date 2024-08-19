Kate Baldwin To Star In WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME At George Street Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



George Street Playhouse has revealed the complete cast and creative team for its production of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, What the Constitution Means to Me, written by Tony Award nominee Heidi Schreck (Uncle Vanya), and directed by Laiona Michelle (Little Girl Blue). What the Constitution Means to Me will begin previews on September 24, 2024, and open on September 27 for a limited run through October 13, 2024.

Tickets are available now at www.georgestreetplayhouse.org.

The cast of What the Constitution Means to Me will include two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!) as Heidi and Nicholas Rodriguez (Tarzan, Nat'l Tour of The Sound of Music) as the Legionnaire. Niara Beckwith and Wobirba Ekuba Sarpey will complete the cast as Debaters.

The creative team of What the Constitution Means to Me will feature scenic design by Shoko Kambara (Little Girl Blue), costume design by Niiamar Felder (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), lighting design by Christopher Bailey (The Immigrant), and sound design by Kwamina Biney (The Sabbath Girl: A New Musical). Samantha Flint (tick, tick…BOOM!) will serve as the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by McCorkle Casting.

How relevant is the United States Constitution in today's society? Does this document truly protect ALL Americans?

Playwright Heidi Schreck delves into multiple facets of this historic document, debating as to whether or not we should keep or abolish it. By blending together different American perspectives, What the Constitution Means to Me allows the audience to define the Constitution's true worth.

What the Constitution Means to Me was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2019, and was nominated for two Tony Awards, including Best Play.

The performance schedule for What the Constitution Means to Me is as follows: Wednesday – Saturday at 7:30pm; Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Exceptions: there will be no evening performance on Friday October 11. There will be additional performances on Tuesday September 24 at 7:30pm and Friday October 11 at 2pm.

George Street Playhouse will offer an English open captioned matinee performance and a Spanish open captioned evening performance on Saturday October 5.

Tickets to What the Constitution Means to Me begin at $25 and are now on sale at www.georgestreetplayhouse.org.