Karen Ziemba, Lee Roy Reams and Erin Davie Join WONDERFUL TOWN At 54 Below

They will be joined by Todd Buonopane, Amanda Green, Timmy Lewis, J. Savage, Rebecca Spigelman and cabaret icons Sean McDermott, Billy Reece, and Seth Sikes.

Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Steel Pier), Tony nominee Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street), and Broadway favorite Erin Davie (Diana) have been added to 54 Sings Wonderful Town: The 70th Anniversary Concert at 54 Below on Wednesday, June 21st at 9:30pm.

They will be joined by Todd Buonopane (Cinderella), Amanda Green (High Fidelity), Timmy Lewis (Woman of the Year), J. Savage (Bad Cinderella), Rebecca Spigelman (Woman of the Year), and cabaret icons Sean McDermott, Billy Reece, and Seth Sikes.

The ensemble includes Maggie Bera, James Cella, Connor Coughlin, Aaron Gooden, Matthew Fairlee, Tyler Mell, Molly Samson, and Taylor Erin Wade.

More casting will be announced at a later date.

The concert will be Music Directed by Michael Lavine, directed by Robert W. Schneider, with Brinley Degwert as associate producer.

Schneider said, “We are so proud to showcase Wonderful Town, a valentine to a New York gone by, during its 70th anniversary, adapted to fit the intimate and picturesque atmosphere of 54 Below on Wednesday, June 21st at 9:30pm. The score by Leonard Bernstein, Betty Comden and Adolph Green is one to be cherished.”

The concert is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Tickets for the live and in person concert start at $40. In addition to the ticket price, there is a food and beverage minimum of $25.00 Wonderful Town  tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.  

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists.  It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.  

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.





