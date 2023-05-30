Karen Ziemba, Lee Roy Reams and Erin Davie Join WONDERFUL TOWN At 54 Below

Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Steel Pier), Tony nominee Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street), and Broadway favorite Erin Davie (Diana) have been added to 54 Sings Wonderful Town: The 70th Anniversary Concert at 54 Below on Wednesday, June 21st at 9:30pm.

They will be joined by Todd Buonopane (Cinderella), Amanda Green (High Fidelity), Timmy Lewis (Woman of the Year), J. Savage (Bad Cinderella), Rebecca Spigelman (Woman of the Year), and cabaret icons Sean McDermott, Billy Reece, and Seth Sikes.

The ensemble includes Maggie Bera, James Cella, Connor Coughlin, Aaron Gooden, Matthew Fairlee, Tyler Mell, Molly Samson, and Taylor Erin Wade.

More casting will be announced at a later date.

The concert will be Music Directed by Michael Lavine, directed by Robert W. Schneider, with Brinley Degwert as associate producer.

Schneider said, “We are so proud to showcase Wonderful Town, a valentine to a New York gone by, during its 70th anniversary, adapted to fit the intimate and picturesque atmosphere of 54 Below on Wednesday, June 21st at 9:30pm. The score by Leonard Bernstein, Betty Comden and Adolph Green is one to be cherished.”

The concert is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Tickets for the live and in person concert start at $40. In addition to the ticket price, there is a food and beverage minimum of $25.00 Wonderful Town tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.