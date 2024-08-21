Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Join Producing Team of OTHELLO on Broadway

The production stars Academy Award winner Denzel Washington’s and Tony Award nominee and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal.
|
The co-producing team has been revealed for Tony Award winner and two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington’s and Tony Award nominee and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal’s return to Broadway in William Shakespeare’s Othello, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon’s with Molly Osborne as ‘Desdemona.’ This new production of Othello will be the first time the Bard’s epic tale of betrayal and vengeance will be on Broadway in over 40 years.
Joining Brian Anthony Moreland as producers will be Grammy Award® winner Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker who previously collaborated with him on the Tony Award nominated revival of The Piano Lesson as well as The Wiz and Thoughts of a Colored Man.
They will be joined by co-producers, many of whom have also worked with Moreland: Devale Ellis, Adam Zotovich, Richard Batchelder, Ken Davenport, Lassen D’Arrigo, Score 3 Partners, Lu-Shawn M. Thompson, Lamar Richardson, Cohen-Willman Productions, 11:11 Experience, 42nd.club, Hunter Arnold, Craig Balsam, Slater Bernon Butterfield, Goehring Turchin Alperson, Great Shakes Productions, Branden Grimmett, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, Christen James, The John Gore Organization, Willette & Manny Klausner, Scott H. Mauro, Stephanie P. McClelland, Carl Moellenberg, Renard McGill, Dan Stone, Cynthia Stroum, The Araca Group, Daryl Roth, Tom Tuft, Lloyd Tichio Productions, and The Shubert Organization.
This spring, experience Shakespeare’s epic tale like never before. Tony and Academy Award winner Denzel Washington stars as ‘Othello,’ the noble Moor of Venice and commanding warrior-general. Opposite him, Tony and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal portrays ‘Iago,’ the ambitious lieutenant and masterful manipulator.
Spurned for promotion, Iago’s relentless quest for vengeance against Othello and his wife, Desdemona (portrayed by Molly Osborne), plunges them into a shocking web of deception and betrayal.
Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, this production of Othello will play a strictly limited 15-week engagement next spring on Broadway.
The award-winning creative team will feature two-time Tony Award winner and two-time Emmy Award winner Derek McLane (scenic design), Tony Award winner Dede Ayite (costume design), eight-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (lighting design), two-time Tony Award nominee and OBIE Award® winner Justin Ellington (sound design), Academy Award winner and Emmy Award® winner Mia Neal (hair and wig design), Claire Warden (intimacy director), Narda E. Alcorn (production stage manager), ARC / Duncan Stewart, CSA & Jarrett Reiche (casting director), Iona Alfonso (associate director), Dawn-Elin Fraser (voice coach), and James Shapiro (Shakespeare consultant). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as general managers with production management by Neil Mazzella/Hudson Theatricals.
Videos