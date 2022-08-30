Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Presents RY X As Part of Fall Festival

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park presents the full programming for its 2022 Fall Festival, with a host of stars and premieres in the scenic Hudson Valley location. Continuing its mission to be a home for artists across disciplines, Kaatsbaan kicks off its Annual Fall Festival on September 16 with a once-in-a-lifetime celebratory gala dinner from world-wide culinary star chef, Francis Mallmann.

The Fall Festival runs over consecutive weekends, from September 17 to October 1, featuring new dances by Lucinda Childs, Chanon Judson, Justin Peck, Leonardo Sandoval, and Bobbi Jene Smith with Or Schraiber with pianists Timo Andres, Anton Batagov, Conor Hanick, Noé Kains, and Maki Namekawa as they perform and interpret composer Philip Glass' Glass Etudes within Kaatsbaan's lush 153-acres in the Hudson Valley.

Rounding out the Fall Festival includes a special music concert from Australian singer-songwriter RY X; a mixed dance bill featuring Trisha Brown: In Plain Site, by Trisha Brown Dance Company, curated specifically for Kaatsbaan, Dorrance Dance, and Mark Morris Dance Group; and a special screening of Steven Spielberg's film version of West Side Story, with choreography by New York City Ballet Resident Choreographer and Kaatsbaan Advisory Board member Justin Peck.​The film screening will be followed by a performance and dance party led by West Side Story film dancersAdriana Pierce and friends, closing out the 2022 Festival season.

Throughout the 2022 Festival season, Kaatsbaan will exhibit the work of dynamic Hudson Valley based artists across its beautiful 153-acres. The list includes Emil Alzamora, Stuart Farmery, Tristan Fitch, Jared Handelsman, Kenichi Hiratsuka, Lowell Miller, Portia Munson, Shelley Parriott, Eileen M. Power, Gregory Steel, Christina Tenaglia, andMillicent Young.

"Kaatsbaan's 2022 Fall Festival represents our commitment to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence as a cultural park and to presenting multidisciplinary works." said Sonja Kostich, Chief Executive & Artistic Officer "As such, we are proud to continue contributing to the Hudson Valley's vast cultural landscape as well as the economic health of our Dutchess County community. Through innovative partnerships, we continue to present unparalleled artists from dance, music, culinary, and visual art, providing our audiences opportunities to engage with today's leading artists. We are thrilled to once again convene such notable artists for our upcoming 2022 Fall Festival, staying true to our mission of being a year-round dance sanctuary, we also look to support a diverse range of artists both as performers and creators and we strive to ensure that our programming accurately reflects today's society by supporting performers who advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts."

Kaatsbaan 2022 Festival Curators:

Jeff Gordinier, culinary

Hilary Greene, visual art

Oliver Ray, music

Kaatsbaan 2022 Festival Artists: Emil Alzamora, Stuart Farmery, Tristan Fitch, Jared Handelsman, Kenichi Hiratsuka, Lowell Miller, Portia Munson, Shelley Parriott, Eileen M. Power, Gregory Steel, Christina Tenaglia, andMillicent Young. The public is invited to stroll the grounds and take in the magnificent views of nature and art.

*All programming subject to change

Details for the Fall Festival are available at kaatsbaan.org. Kaatsbaan Fall Festival is sponsored by Lasting Joy Brewery and Millbrook Vineyards & Winery. Kaatsbaan Fall Festival takes place at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park (120 Broadway, Tivoli, NY 12583). Tickets can be purchased at kaatsbaan.org. For questions boxoffice@kaatsbaan.org.

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park continues to deepen its mission to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence with two annual outdoor festivals, year-round education programs, and creative residencies for artists at all stages of their professional careers. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for diverse world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, poetry, culinary, media, and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and two outdoor stages. Sitting on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities' space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement - just two hours north of New York City. Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, physical or mental ability. For more information, please visit www.kaatsbaan.org.