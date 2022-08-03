KNIVES OUT Sequel With Leslie Odom Jr. & Daniel Craig to Close BFI London Film Festival

Glass Onion, the highly-anticipated sequel to the hit mystery film Knives Out, will close the 2022 BFI London Film Festival. The film stars recent Macbeth star Daniel Craig and Tony-winner Leslie Odom Jr.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the film will have its European premiere on October 16 at London's Royal Festival Hall. As previously reported, the festival will open with a screening of the new film adaption of Matilda: the Musical.

Craig and Odom Jr. will be in attendance, alongside director Rian Johnson and cast members Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Madelyn Cline, and Kate Hudson.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will also star Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, and Dave Bautista. The film will debut on Netflix later this year.

In the new film, Detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

Leslie Odom, Jr. originated the role of Aaron Burr in a sold out run at The Public Theatre in 2015, earning a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical. He later took the role to Broadway, winning a Tony Award. He has also been seen in Rent, Leap of Faith, Venice, and tick, tick...BOOM! at Encores City Center.

Daniel Craog gained international fame playing the secret agent James Bond in the film series, beginning with Casino Royale (2006) and in four further instalments, up to No Time to Die (2021). Craig has been seen on Broadway in A Steady Rain, Betrayal, and Macbeth. He was also seen in a 2016 Off-Broadway production of Othello.