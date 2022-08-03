Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KNIVES OUT Sequel With Leslie Odom Jr. & Daniel Craig to Close BFI London Film Festival

KNIVES OUT Sequel With Leslie Odom Jr. & Daniel Craig to Close BFI London Film Festival

The film will close the 66th annual festival on October 16.

Aug. 3, 2022  

Glass Onion, the highly-anticipated sequel to the hit mystery film Knives Out, will close the 2022 BFI London Film Festival. The film stars recent Macbeth star Daniel Craig and Tony-winner Leslie Odom Jr.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the film will have its European premiere on October 16 at London's Royal Festival Hall. As previously reported, the festival will open with a screening of the new film adaption of Matilda: the Musical.

Craig and Odom Jr. will be in attendance, alongside director Rian Johnson and cast members Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Madelyn Cline, and Kate Hudson.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will also star Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, and Dave Bautista. The film will debut on Netflix later this year.

In the new film, Detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

Leslie Odom, Jr. originated the role of Aaron Burr in a sold out run at The Public Theatre in 2015, earning a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical. He later took the role to Broadway, winning a Tony Award. He has also been seen in Rent, Leap of Faith, Venice, and tick, tick...BOOM! at Encores City Center.

Daniel Craog gained international fame playing the secret agent James Bond in the film series, beginning with Casino Royale (2006) and in four further instalments, up to No Time to Die (2021). Craig has been seen on Broadway in A Steady Rain, Betrayal, and Macbeth. He was also seen in a 2016 Off-Broadway production of Othello.



Related Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


BILLY JOEL: LIVE AT YANKEE STADIUM to Be Broadcast in Cinemas
August 3, 2022

The new version of the film includes a never-before-released performance of “Uptown Girl,” interviews with Billy Joel, and behind-the-scenes footage from the event’s production. The hit-filled set list also includes “Piano Man,” “We Didn’t Start The Fire,” “New York State Of Mind,” “Scenes From An Italian Restaurant,” “Shout,” and more. 
Princess Chelsea Releases New Single 'The Forest'
August 3, 2022

Princess Chelsea delivers her latest single “The Forest”. Recorded live at ‘The Lab’ studios in Auckland, “The Forest” is an outcry into the void. The track's release comes with a music video (DP Bridget McCarthy), which shows a glimpse into Chelsea and her band’s experience recording the track at ‘The Lab’ studios in Auckland, New Zealand. 
Kings Elliot Announces New EP 'Bored of the Circus'
August 3, 2022

London-based alt-pop singer-songwriter Kings Elliot revealed the release date for her highly-anticipated sophomore EP Bored of the Circus (via Verve Forecast/Interscope). The announcement comes alongside the release of Elliot’s incredible single and video “Butterfly Pen.” Watch the new music video and check out upcoming tour dates!
Sad Night Dynamite Return With New Single 'What Does That Make Me?'
August 3, 2022

Sad Night Dynamite continue to rise as one of the UK’s most exciting and unusual breakout bands. Across their Volume I and Volume II mixtapes, childhood friends Archie Blagden and Josh Greacen have built a distinct sound, which, on “What Does That Make Me?,” they continue to push into new territories. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
The London Suede Release New Single '15 Again'
August 3, 2022

The London Suede have released “15 Again,” the powerful new single taken from their forthcoming studio album Autofiction. Premiered by Steve Lamacq on BBC 6Music today, “15 Again” follows “She Still Leads Me On,” the bold new album opener The London Suede debuted live on stage in a surprise performance in Brussels. Plus, check out tour dates!