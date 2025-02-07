KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN to Hold Private Screening for International Distributors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following its world premiere at Sundance, Kiss of the Spider Woman is continuing to look for a distributor. According to Deadline, the Jennifer Lopez-led film, based on the Broadway musical, will hold a private screening next week for potential buyers in Berlin.

The private screening will take place at the EFM (European Film Market) for Stuard Ford's AGC Studios. The movie has yet to secure a national or international release date or a studio to distribute the film. Read reviews for the Kiss of the Spider Woman here from its premiere at Sundance Film Festival last month.

Winner of seven 1993 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman, based on the novel by Manuel Puig, explores the complex relationship between two men caged together in a Latin American prison for very different reasons. The musical has a book by Terrence McNally, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.

Valentín, a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina, a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver-screen diva, Ingrid Luna.

The film is written and directed by Bill Condon, who previously helmed Dreamgirls, two of the Twilight films, and Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast. The cast includes Luna/">Diego Luna, Tonatiuh, Jennifer Lopez, Bruno Bichir, Josefina Scaglione, and Aline Mayagoitia.