KING KONG Sets its Sights on a Japanese Resort

King Kong is currently taking Broadway by storm, but it appears to have its sights set on new land.

According to Forbes, the new musical is set to head to Japan, and into a large venue that will be built as part of a new Hard Rock entertainment resort on the island of Hokkaido.

Nederlander Worldwide did not confirm whether or not the show will be revised for its Japan premiere, but it is expected to be trimmed down to 90 minutes from its current two-and-a-half-hour length.

"Of course, King Kong is a well-known brand with its own successful track record in film," explained Robert Nederlander, Jr., the president of Nederlander Worldwide. "That combination makes it ideally suited for a mixed-use development center in Japan."

The resort is expected to also include a New York Yankees-themed steakhouse, a Four Seasons resort, a rock and roll hall of fame, a spa, upscale shopping, and a guitar-shaped Hard Rock hotel.

King Kong is currently playing at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway). In addition to Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale) the cast is led by Eric William Morris (Mamma Mia!) as Carl Denham, and Erik Lochtefeld (Misery, Metamorphoses) as Lumpy.

Written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) with a score by Marius de Vries (La La Land and Moulin Rouge) and songs by Eddie Perfect(Beetlejuice), King Kong is directed by Drew McOnie (Strictly Ballroom The Musical).

Based on the 1932 novel, the stage production of King Kong is a contemporary take on the classic tale of beauty and the beast. The story follows a young actress, Ann Darrow, and a maverick filmmaker, Carl Denham, as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the world's greatest wonder. At the center of this 21st-century reimagining: a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. King Kong is a larger-than-life encounter with a legend that's always been too big to contain.

King Kong's design team for Broadway also includes Peter England (Scenic and Projection Design), Roger Kirk (Costume Design), Peter Mumford (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Gavin Robins(Aerial and King Kong Movement Director) and Tom Watson (Hair Design). David Caddick is Music Supervisor and Eldad Guetta is Associate Music Arranger.

