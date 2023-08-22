KIMBERLY AKIMBO on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Kimberly Akimbo on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is Kimberly Akimbo playing on Broadway?

Kimberly Akimbo is running on Broadway at at the Booth Theatre. It is located at 222 West 45th Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

How do I get to Kimberly Akimbo on Broadway?

To get to the Booth Theatre, you can take the following subway lines: - A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7 to Times Square-42nd Street - B, D, F, M to 42nd Street- Bryant Park.

Find out more about how to get to your Broadway show.

When did Kimberly Akimbo open on Broadway?

Kimberly Akimbo began previews on October 12, and officially opened on Broadway on November 12, 2022.

Is Kimberly Akimbo playing outside of New York City?

In April 2023, it was announced that the show will embark on a 60-city North American national tour. The tour is scheduled to launch in September 2024 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Further cities and tour casting are to be announced at a later date.[8]

What is Kimberly Akimbo based on?

Kimberly Akimbo is based on Lindsay-Abaire's 2001 comedy of the same name.

What is Kimberly Akimbo about?

Kimberly Akimbo tells the story of Kimberly, a teenager with a rare genetic disorder that causes her to age at an accelerated rate. Despite her physical limitations, Kimberly navigates the challenges of adolescence and forms unexpected connections with the people around her. The play explores themes of family, identity, and the fleeting nature of time.

Who wrote Kimberly Akimbo?

Kimberly Akimbo features music by Jeanine Tesori, and lyrics and book by David Lindsay-Abaire.

How long is Kimberly Akimbo?

Kimberly Akimbo runs approximately 2 hours and 25 minutes with one intermission.

What days of the week does Kimberly Akimbo play on Broadway?

Check the current schedule of Broadway shows here.

Who are the characters in Kimberly Akimbo?

The main characters in Kimberly Akimbo include: Kimberly Levaco, Seth Weetis, Buddy Levaco, Pattie Levaco, Aunt Debra, Delia McDaniels, Martin Doaty, Aaron Puckett, and Teresa Benton.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of Kimberly Akimbo?

The opening night cast of Kimberly Akimbo included Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut).

Is the original Broadway cast still in Kimberly Akimbo?

Yes! You can still catch the original cast members of Kimberly Akimbo on Broadway.

What songs are in Kimberly Akimbo?

Musical numbers in Kimberly Akimbo include:

"Skater Planet" - Aaron, Delia, Martin, Teresa, Seth, Kimberly

"Hello, Darling" - Pattie

"Make a Wish" - Kimberly

"Skater Planet (reprise #1)" - Aaron, Delia, Martin, Teresa

"Anagram" - Seth, Kimberly, Company

"Better" - Debra, Kimberly, Company

"Hello, Darling (reprise)/Father Time" - Pattie

"Happy For Her" - Buddy

"Anagram (reprise)" - Kimberly

"This Time" - Company

"How to Wash a Check" - Debra, Kimberly, Seth, Aaron, Delia, Martin, Teresa

"Good Kid" - Seth

"Hello, Baby" - Buddy

"Skater Planet (reprise #2)" - Aaron, Delia, Martin, Teresa, Seth

"Our Disease" - Kimberly, Seth, Aaron, Delia, Martin, Teresa

"The Inevitable Turn" - Pattie, Buddy, Debra, Aaron, Delia, Martin, Teresa

"Now" - Seth, Kimberly

"How to Wash a Check (reprise)" - Debra, Aaron, Delia, Martin, Teresa

"Before I Go" - Kimberly, Buddy, Pattie

"Hello, Sister" - Kimberly, Seth †

"Great Adventure" - Company

Does Kimberly Akimbo have a cast recording?

Yes! Kimberly Akimbo: Original Broadway Cast Recording hit #2 on Billboard's "Cast Album" chart when it was released in digital and streaming formats. The recording was produced by Jeanine Tesori, John Clancy, and David Stone, with Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producer.

Did Kimberly Akimbo win any awards?

Kimberly Akimbo won five Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical (David Lindsay-Abaire), Best Original Score (Jeanine Tesori & David Lindsay-Abaire), Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Victoria Clark), Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Justin Cooley), and Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Bonnie Milligan).

Can I bring my child to Kimberly Akimbo?

Yes! Kimberly Akimbo is recommended for ages 10 and up.

Check out more Broadway age recomendations.

How do I get tickets to Kimberly Akimbo?

You can get tickets to Kimberly Akimbo and every other Broadway show here.

Does Kimberly Akimbo have a lottery?

The digital lottery for Kimberly Akimbo can be found at rush.telecharge.com. Entries for digital lottery start at 12:00am, one day before the performance, and end the same day at 3:00pm. Winners are drawn at 9:00am and 3:00pm. Winners may buy up to two tickets at $40 each plus a $5 service fee.

There will also be a limited number of $40 in-person rush tickets available when the box office opens the day of the performance at the Booth Theater (222 West 45th Street). The Booth Theater Box Office is open Tuesday through Saturday starting at 10am and Sunday at 12pm.

View a full list of Broadway lottery and rush policies.

Need to know more? Check out all the latest news on Kimberly Akimbo here!