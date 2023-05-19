KIMBERLY AKIMBO Original Broadway Cast Recording is Released on CD Today

The Kimberly Akimbo Original Broadway Cast Recording is available on CD today, Friday, May 19. The CD booklet features complete lyrics, color photography and liner notes by Washington Post theater writer Peter Marks. The album hit #2 on Billboard's "Cast Album" chart when it was released in digital and streaming formats earlier this season. The recording was produced by Jeanine Tesori, John Clancy, and David Stone, with Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producer.

Listen to the album or order the CD at https://ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/KimberlyAkimbo.

Kimberly Akimbo, the critically-lauded new musical currently on Broadway at the Booth Theatre, was produced by David Stone, Atlantic Theater Company, James L. Nederlander, LaChanze, John Gore, Patrick Catullo and Aaron Glick. Featuring book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori, and based on the critically-acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo had its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company, where it opened to rave reviews last winter. The production's Music Director is Chris Fenwick. Kimberly Akimbo features orchestrations by John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt.

Kimberly Akimbo was named "Best Musical" by the New York Drama Critics Circle, The Drama Desk Awards, The Lucille Lortel Awards, and The Outer Critics Circle Awards. It is currently nominated for eight Tony Awards: "Best Musical," "Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical" (Victoria Clark), "Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical" (Bonnie Milligan), "Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical" (Justin Cooley), "Best Score" (David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori), "Best Book" (David Lindsay-Abaire), "Best Direction of a Musical" (Jessica Stone), and "Best Orchestrations" (John Clancy). Kimberly Akimbo opened to unanimous rave reviews on November 10, 2022 at Broadway's Booth Theater. The musical was included on more "Best of the Year" lists than any other new musical or play.

The cast of Kimberly Akimbo features Tony Award winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Tony Award nominee Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Tony Award nominee Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut).

Kimberly Akimbo features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy MacKinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The Production Stage Manager is Arabella Powell and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.