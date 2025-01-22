Justin Cooley to Join KIMBERLY AKIMBO National Tour For a Limited Time This Winter

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony nominee Justin Cooley will join the National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO as Seth on Friday, February 7, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV. Miguel Gil will return to the tour on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 in Detroit, MI.

Justin Cooley originated the role of Seth Weetis in KIMBERLY AKIMBO on Broadway and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for the role. He will join three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello (Kimberly), Jim Hogan (Buddy), Emily Koch (Debra), Laura Woyasz (Pattie), Grace Capeless (Delia), Skye Alyssa Friedman (Teresa), Darron Hayes (Martin) and Pierce Wheeler (Aaron). Sarah Lynn Marion,

Regene Seven Odon, Marcus Phillips, Bailey Ryon and Brandon Springman are the understudies, and Valerie Wright is the Kimberly standby.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL, was the most critically-acclaimed musical of its season. See photos from the national tour HERE!

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first

crush…and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

Named BEST MUSICAL by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics Circle, The Drama Desk Awards, The Lucille Lortel Awards, and The Outer Critics Circle Awards,

KIMBERLY AKIMBO is also the winner of 4 additional Tony Awards: Best Score (David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori), Best Book (David Lindsay-Abaire), Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical and Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical. With her win for KIMBERLY AKIMBO, Jeanine Tesori made history as the first female composer to win two Tony Awards for Best Score.