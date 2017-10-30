Just Can't Wait to Be King? THE LION KING Debuts Broadway's First-Ever Snapchat Lens

Click Here for More Articles on THE LION KING

In celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical The Lion King on Broadway, beginning today, Snapchat users will be able to unlock a custom LION KING Lens within the Snapchat app using a unique Snapcode. Once unlocked, users will be able to virtually "try on" the iconic masks of Simba and Nala - recreated exactly from Julie Taymor's original Tony Award-winning design through Augmented Reality technology. This special Lens makes its debut as Broadway's first-ever Snapchat Lens.

The exclusive Lens can be unlocked in two different ways:

If you find a Snapcode out in the world:

Download the Snapchat app from Apple App Store or Google Play Store, if you don't have Snapchat on your phone already.

Center the Snapcode within the Snapchat camera preview screen and then long-press on the Snapcode within the viewfinder. A pop-up box will appear when the Snapcode is unlocked.

Once unlocked, simply tap on the camera preview screen when in selfie mode to activate the Lens carousel. The exclusive Lion King Lens will appear first in line!

"Try it on" and have fun Snapping!

If you see a link to unlock on your mobile device:

Click the link.

Once clicked, Snapchat will open.

Tap on the camera preview screen when in selfie mode to activate the Lens carousel. The exclusive Lion King Lens will appear first in line!

How to operate the Lens once it is unlocked: Once the Lens is unlocked, follow these steps:

· Use the camera to focus on a user's face. Simba's mask will appear.

· Tap the user's face once to switch to Nala's mask.

· Bring a friend into focus with another user and both masks will appear.

· When using both masks, tap the screen to switch masks from one user to another.

Now that you know how to use the Lens, start having fun via the Snapcode below!

Click HERE to unlock the code.

Click HERE to preview the Lens in action!

ABOUT The Lion King

In its 20th year, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its Broadway premiere on November 13, 1997, 24 global productions have been seen by more than 90 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), The Lion King is the only show in history to generate six productions worldwide running 15 or more years. Performed in eight different languages (Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), productions of The Lion King can currently be seen on Broadway, London's West End, Hamburg, Tokyo and Sapporo, Madrid, Mexico City, Scheveningen, Holland, and on tour across North America, for a total of nine productions running concurrently across the globe. Having played over 100 cities in 19 countries on every continent except Antarctica, The Lion King's worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

THE LION KING won six 1998 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical. The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

The show's director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor continues to play an integral part in the show's ongoing success. The first woman to win a Tony Award for Direction of a Musical, Taymor has in recent years supervised new productions of the show around the world.

The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice's music from The Lion King animated film along with three new songs by John and Rice; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer; and music from "Rhythm of the Pride Lands," an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Hans Zimmer. The resulting sound of The Lion King is a fusion of Western popular music and the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, ranging from the Academy Award-winning song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" to the haunting ballad "Shadowland."

The book has been adapted by Roger Allers, who co-directed The Lion King animated feature, and Irene Mecchi, who co-wrote the film's screenplay. Other members of the creative team include: Michael Curry, who designed the masks and puppets with Taymor, Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Michael Ward (hair and makeup design), John Stefaniuk (associate director), Marey Griffith (associate choreographer), Clement Ishmael (music supervisor) and Doc Zorthian (production supervisor). Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

For more information worldwide, visit LionKing.com.

