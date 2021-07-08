July Masterclasses Announced with Laura Bell Bundy, Laura Michelle Kelly, and Adrianna Hicks!

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce our July lineup of virtual masterclasses through Stage Door with Laura Bell Bundy, Laura Michelle Kelly, and Adrianna Hicks!

July 19 at 5pm ET - Laura Bell Bundy

Sign up for Laura Bell Bundy's masterclass on July 19th at 5 PM ET! Just 15 spots are available to sing your song for Laura. Students will get feedback and have the opportunity to try out their song another time following critiques.

Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with the instructor during the class, or perform, but may ask questions during the Q&A.

July 26 at 4pm ET - Laura Michelle Kelly

Sign up for Laura Michelle Kelly"s masterclass on July 26th at 4 PM ET! Just 10 spots are available to sing your song for Laura. Students will get feedback and have the opportunity to try out their song another time following critiques.



July 27 at 5pm ET - Adrianna Hicks

Adrianna Hicks is a Texas native with a B.F.A degree in Musical Theatre from The University of Oklahoma's Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre. Throughout her career, Adrianna has had the honor of working with so many talented and inspiring artists such as Jerry Mitchell, Michael Bublé, and Heather Headley. Her Broadway debut was the revival of The Color Purple, working alongside Jennifer Hudson and rising star, Cynthia Erivo. Her previous Broadway credits include playing the role of the Fortune Teller in Aladdin and she is currently cast as Catherine of Aragon in the Broadway production of SIX. Adrianna is tremendously grateful for the love that Musical Theatre brings and she hopes to keep spreading that love to the world.