Julie Benko, Norbert Leo Butz, Joshua Henry and More Set For BROADWAY BACKWARDS

Stars of Broadway and beyond have joined the lineup for this year's Broadway Backwards.

Julie Benko (Harmony), Todd Buonopane (Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella), Norbert Leo Butz (My Fair Lady), Len Cariou (Broadway’s original Sweeney Todd, TV’s Blue Bloods), Bradley Dean (Here We Are), Darius de Haas (Shuffle Along), Robin de Jesús (The Boys in the Band, Netflix’s Tick Tick…Boom!), Joshua Henry (Into the Woods)and Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset), as well as the Grammy Award-nominated Broadway Inspirational Voices, have just been added to the lineup for the highly anticipated event, which returns at 8 pm on Monday, March 11, 2024, to Broadway’s New Amsterdam Theatre.

A limited number of tickets remain at broadwaycares.org/backwards.

The new special guests join the previously announced Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen), Jonathan Bennett (Spamalot, original Mean Girls film), Tituss Burgess (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Jordan Fisher (Hadestown), Arielle Jacobs (Here Lies Love), Casey Likes (Back to the Future: The Musical), John McGinty (King Lear), Shoba Narayan (Aladdin), Alex Newell (Shucked), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future: The Musical), Lillias White (Hadestown), Constance Wu (Little Shop of Horrors, Crazy Rich Asians) and Chip Zien (Harmony). The evening will also feature Joe Chisholm, Daniel Marmion, Nicholas Park, Morgana Shaw, Jamison Stern and a stellar ensemble, rounding out a cast of more than 100 performers.

Broadway Backwards favorite Jenn Colella (Come From Away) returns for the fourth year to host the only annual Broadway event created to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Broadway Backwards (#BroadwayBackwards), which features fully staged production numbers and a live orchestra, is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefits Broadway Cares and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) in New York City.

Tickets for Broadway Backwards start at $100. Sponsorship packages feature VIP tickets with premium seats and a special post-show cocktail reception with the cast.

The “Backstage & Beyond'' ticket package, which includes an exclusive invitation to the dress-tech rehearsal and tour of the New Amsterdam Theatre, premium seats to the show and the special post-show reception with the cast, are sold out.

Creator Robert Bartley returns to direct, write and choreograph the show. He will be joined by Ted Arthur and Mary-Mitchell Campbell as music supervisors, Michael Gacettaas music director, Nicholas Connors and Nick Wilders as associate music directors, Skye Mattox and Adam Roberts as choreographers and associate directors, and Christopher Tester as director of Artistic Sign Language. E. Sara Barnes will serve as production stage manager. Mark Brandon, CSA, and Jarrett Reiche from Casting by ARC join as casting consultants.

The evening will feature lighting design by Carolyn Wong, sound design by Maria Renee Foucher and prop design by Jenna Snyder and Alexander Wylie. Costume designers are Kitty Cassetti, Jess Gersz, Vanessa Leuck, Natalie Loveland, Tyler Carlton Williams and Nicole Zausmer.

Broadway Backwards began as a grassroots concert performed at The Center in 2006. The event has grown into one of the most anticipated annual celebrations on Broadway.

Last year’s empowering edition raised a record $765,069. The 67-person cast featured a show-stopping lineup of beloved Broadway stars and was backed by a live, 13-piece orchestra.

Longtime corporate partner City National Bank joins Broadway Backwards as presenting sponsor this year, with additional generous support from lead corporate sponsors Jean Paul Gaultier, The New York Times and United Airlines, the official airline of Broadway Cares.