Julie Benko & More Announced for THE SETH CONCERT SERIES
SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky has announced performer Julie Benko for The Seth Concert Series on October 30.
SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky has announced performer Julie Benko for The Seth Concert Series on October 30. Plus, see performers like Javier Muñoz, Andrea McArdle and more in Seth's acclaimed live series through December. Every week, Seth and one of his favorite Broadway stars will perform an intimate concert filled with Broadway tunes, Seth's signature hilarious interviews and even song requests from viewers requested in real time!
Julie Benkos' highlights include performing in Broadway revivals and national tours of Funny Girl, Les Miserables, Fiddler on the Roof, and Spring Awakening. Favorite regional appearances include leading roles in Once (Wilde Award, "Best Leading Actress in a Musical"), Rags (SF Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Award and Theatre Bay Area Award "Best Featured Actress in a Musical" nominations), The Fantasticks, Our Town, The Golem of the Havana, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. She won both the Gold Medal and Johnny Mercer Award in the American Traditions Vocal Competition, and was a semifinalist in the Lotte Lenya Vocal Competition. She has lent her voice to the Oscars, the Tonys, and America's Got Talent. Her debut jazz album, Introducing Julie Benko, is available on all streaming platforms. She holds a BFA in Drama and an MFA in Acting from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.
October 30 @ 8:00pm ET
More upcoming performances include:
Javier Muñoz - November 6 @ 8:00pm EST - Tickets
Andrea McArdle - November 13 @ 8:00pm EST - Tickets
John Riddle - November 21 @ 8:00pm EST Tickets
Nikki M. James - November 27 @ 8:00pm EST Tickets
Claybourne Elder - December 4 @ 8:00pm EST Tickets
Get Tickets
The Seth Concert Series is an entirely unique experience, where audiences are treated to a one-time only musical event. The evening is a unique combination of musical performances (Broadway and pop), hilarious inside stories, and audience participation including song requests...and only airs once.
