Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander Join Julie Taymor-Directed Gloria Steinem Bio-Pic

The Daily Mail has reported that Academy Award-winning actors Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander have signed on to portray feminist leader Gloria Steinem in a new bio-pic, from Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor.

It was last reported that playwright Sarah Ruhl (Broadway's IN THE NEXT ROOM) will adapt the screenplay from Steinem's memoir My Life on the Road.

The movie will follow Steinem as she becomes an icon through her fight for equality. It will also feature all the surprises that Steinem found while on the road that helped shape her fight. Steinem had this to say about the movie news.

"I can't imagine anyone more magical than Julie Taymor - or more understanding than Lynn Hendee and Sarah Ruhl. So now that we are on this journey together, I hope and believe the result will encourage many more travelers - especially women in all our diverse realities - to tell our own stories," she said.

Julie Taymor has directed FRIDA, ACROSS THE UNIVERSE and TITUS for the screen, just to name a few. But, Taymor is known for her incredible visions on Broadway. She has directed JUAN DARIEN, THE GREEN BIRD, THE LION KING, SPIDERMAN: TURN OFF THE DARK and she is about to open the revival of M. BUTTERFLY on the Great White Way. She won the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for THE LION KING.

Taymor is excited about her new venture with the Steinem movie.

"When I read the book, it demanded that it be a film. It's so vividly cinematic, with entertaining and complex characters and, like Gloria herself, also witty and provocative. From reluctant spokesperson to a beacon of positive change, hers is a singular journey - an American leader who can speak to us all," she said.

Andrew Duncan and Alex Saks from June Pictures will produce along with Taymor and Lynn Hendee. Casting news and a release date have not been disclosed at this time.

