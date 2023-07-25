Joy Woods, Victor de Paula Rocha & Darron Hayes Complete the Cast of I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE at CSC

Joy Woods (Little Shop of Horrors), Victor de Paula Rocha (The Sound of Music), and Darron Hayes (Kimberly Akimbo) will complete the company of Classic Stage Company's I Can Get It For You Wholesale, featuring music and lyrics by Harold Rome, a book by Jerome Weidman with revisions made by his son, John Weidman, and directed by Trip Cullman. I Can Get It For You Wholesale will begin previews on Tuesday October 10, and is set to open on Monday October 30, for a limited engagement through Sunday December 3, 2023.

Joy Woods and Victor de Paula Rocha join the cast in the roles of “Martha Mills” and “Sheldon/Young Harry,” respectively and Darron Hayes will be featured in the ensemble. They join the previously announced Adam Chanler-Berat (CSC’s Assassins) as “Meyer Bushkin,” Eddie Cooper (CSC’sAssassins) as “Tootsie Maltz/Ensemble,” Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie) as “Harry Bogen,” Julia Lester (Into the Woods) as “Miss Marmelstein,” Adam Grupper (Pictures From Home) as “Maurice Pulvermacher,” Greg Hildreth (Company) as “Teddy Asch,” Rebecca Naomi Jones(Oklahoma!) as “Ruthie Rivkin,” Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home) as “Mrs. Bogen,” Ryah Nixon (Kinky Boots) as “Ensemble,” and Sarah Steele(The Humans) as “Blanche Bushkin.”

The creative team of I Can Get It For You Wholesale will feature scenic design by Mark Wendland (Unknown Soldier), costume design by Ann Hould-Ward(CSC’s A Man of No Importance), lighting design by Adam Honoré (CSC’s black odyssey), sound design by Sun Hee Kil (CSC’s A Man of No Importance), choreography by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl), score arranged and adapted by David Chase (Back to the Future), and music direction and orchestrations byJacinth Greywoode (Iron John). Bess Marie Glorioso (You Will Get Sick) will serve as the Production Stage Manager and Luner Eclipse Productions will serve as Production Manager.

It's 1937 in New York City's Garment District, and shipping clerk Harry Bogen would love to sell you a bill of goods. In this dark musical comedy, Bronx-born Harry must choose between the comfort of community and his own ambitious dreams. He'll have to do whatever it takes to get ahead, and even more to stay there. Better watch your back – sewing needles can be sharp.

Last seen on Broadway in 1962, I Can Get It For You Wholesale showcases memorable Harold Rome (Fanny) tunes, including the iconic “Miss Marmelstein,” and a book based on his own novel by Jerome Weidman (Fiorello!). CSC’s production features a reimagined book by his son, John Weidman(Pacific Overtures), helmed by director Trip Cullman (Significant Other).

The performance schedule for I Can Get It For You Wholesale is Tuesdays through Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Please see our website for exceptions.

Masks are now optional, but encouraged for all audience members. CSC will offer mask-mandated performances on October 20 at 7pm, November 4 at 2pm, and November 21 at 7pm. Patrons are also invited to attend an ASL performance on November 30.

Tickets for preview performances starting at $90 and post-opening performances starting at $100 are on sale now at classicstage.org or by calling 212-677-410 x 10.

CSC memberships are available now, starting at $50, and include guaranteed access to purchase discounted tickets to all CSC productions in the 2023-24 season, including I Can Get It For You Wholesale, featuring music and lyrics by Harold Rome, a book by Jerome Weidman with revisions made by his son,John Weidman, and directed by Trip Cullman, Fiasco Theater’s production of Pericles, written by William Shakespeare and directed by Ben Steinfeld, and Wine in the Wilderness, written by Alice Childress and directed by LaChanze. More information on memberships and tickets is available atclassicstage.org/members.

ABOUT CLASSIC STAGE COMPANY



Classic Stage Company (CSC) challenges the traditional perception of classic work by exploring and reimagining great stories across the world’s repertoire that illuminate our common humanity. As a home for the classics, CSC collaborates with artists to produce work that is inclusive, relevant, and accessible. CSC believes that theater can both reflect and improve society by reaching across cultural divides in order to foster shared empathy and understanding.

In 1967, director Christopher Martin founded CSC Repertory in a 100-seat theater at Rutgers Presbyterian Church on West 73rd Street. Following short stints in small spaces, CSC grew to the point where it needed a permanent home. In 1973, the theater moved to its present premises on 13th Street, an intimate space that was formerly an East Village carriage house.

In the 55 years since, CSC has become a leading Off-Broadway theater that is a home for new and established artists, as well as audiences seeking epic stories intimately told. Productions have been cited by all major Off-Broadway theater awards including the Obie, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work.