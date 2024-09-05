Joy Woods, Amber Ardolino & More to Join Broadway Cares' NEXTGEN SPOTLIGHT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The lineup has been revealed for NextGen Spotlight, a concert directed and hosted by Back to the Future: The Musical’s Jelani Remy and presented by NextGen Advocates to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The intimate, one-night-only performance that gives a platform to the next generation of Broadway talent starts at 7 pm Eastern on Monday, September 16, 2024, at The Green Room 42 and streams live online.



The lineup is set to include Amber Ardolino (Beautiful, The Neil Diamond Musical), Ali Louis Bourzgui (The Who’s Tommy), Afra Hines (The Who’s Tommy), Jimmy Award winner Lauren A. Marchand, Joy Woods (The Notebook) and emerging artist Turner Riley. Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera) also is set to perform. Led by Remy, the starry lineup will share songs and stories as they break into the industry, alongside the theater legends and mentors that believe in them. Performers are subject to change.



In-person tickets start at $32.75; livestream tickets are $26.57. Get tickets at broadwaycares.org/spotlight2024. The evening is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.



Remy is currently dazzling audiences eight times a week in the dual role of Mayor Goldie Wilson III/Marvin​ Berry in Broadway’s hit Back to the Future: The Musical. He previously appeared on Broadway as Eddie Kendricks in the smash hit Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations and made his Broadway debut as Simba in Disney’s The Lion King.



Learn about sponsorship opportunities at broadwaycares.org/spotlight2024sponsorship.



The NextGen Advocates (broadwaycares.org/nextgen) are young professional ambassadors committed to supporting the work of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. They strive to reach a diverse community of donors and build a sustainable foundation for the vital annual grants made to the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund) and more than 450 social service organizations in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.



Every donation will help provide healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more to people across the country, including those in entertainment and performing arts, affected by HIV/AIDS and other debilitating illnesses or facing life crises.



Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has awarded more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

