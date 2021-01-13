Joshua Henry, Telly Leung, and More Join Empathy Concert for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Streaming Monday, January 18.
Elliott Masie and Telly Leung will honor Martin Luther King Jr. in a special Empathy Concert on Monday, January 18th, with perspectives on learning virtually in these challenging times.
"I Have a Dream" will be the focus of the day's performances along with dialogues with artists from Broadway and television, as well as educational colleagues from around the world. The need for hope, connection, authenticity, and dreams is so important now - in our workplaces, families, and communities.
The event will feature performances and dialogues from Tony-nominee Joshua Henry (Hamilton, In The Heights, American Idiot, Scottsboro Boys, Carousel), Melinda Doolittle (American Idol and National Tours), Empathy Concerts co-host Telly Leung (Aladdin, Glee, Rent, Allegiance), and Elliott Masie (Host, The Learning CONSORTIUM & Editor of e-Notes)
Reserve a space for Empathy Concert & Conversations, streaming Monday, January 18th - 4 pm to 5 pm EST, at https://www.masie.com/EmpathyMLK.
