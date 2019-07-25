Joshua Henry, Ciara Renee & More Will Star in MCC's THE WRONG MAN

MCC Theater (Bob LuPone, Bernie Telsey, Will Cantler, Artistic Directors; Blake West, Executive Director) announced today that the highly anticipated World Premiere of The Wrong Man, the new stage musical written by multi-platinum songwriter Ross Golan (book, music, lyrics), will star three-time Tony Award® nominee and Grammy Award® nominee Joshua Henry, Ciara Renée, and Ryan Vasquez.

The creative team for The Wrong Man includes scenic design by Tony Award® winner Rachel Hauck, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Betsy Adams, sound design by Tony Award® winner Nevin Steinberg, music direction by Taylor Peckham, and casting byTelsey + Company. The Production Stage Manager is Jason Pacella.

Tickets to the musical will go on sale to the general public beginning tomorrow, Friday, July 26, at 12:00pm (Noon), coinciding with the release ofThe Wrong Man concept album by Interscope Records.

As previously announced, the production, which marks the reunion of Hamilton's Tony Award®-winning director Thomas Kail and three-time Tony® and four-time Grammy®-award winning orchestrator Alex Lacamoire, begins performances Wednesday, September 18, 2019 (with opening night set for October 7, 2019). The production will also feature choreography by two-time Emmy® winning choreographer Travis Wall.

In this singular and exciting new work, The Wrong Man meets the wrong woman in the wrong place at the wrong time. Set in Reno, Nevada, The Wrong Man tells the story of Duran, a man just scraping by, who is accused of a murder he says he didn't commit.

Ross Golan has written hit songs for artists spanning multiple genres, including Maroon 5, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Lady Antebellum, Michael Bublé, Selena Gomez, Keith Urban, Ariana Grande, Flo Rida, One Direction, Idina Menzel, Nelly, Demi Lovato, Jason Derulo, Meghan Trainor, Cee Lo Green, 5 Seconds of Summer, Prince Royce, Snoop Dogg, Gavin DeGraw, Colbie Caillat, Andy Grammer, James Blunt, Big Sean, Travis Barker, Lukas Graham, Skylar Grey, Rixton, The Vamps, and Icona Pop, amongst many others.

Initially conceived as a solo-acoustic performance in which Golan sings the story, The Wrong Man has evolved over the last 10+ years into a full-length album, animated film, and now a musical developed with Warner Chappell Music.

Ross Golan's concept album of The Wrong Man will be released tomorrow, Friday, July 26, by Interscope Records. The lead single from The Wrong Man, "Stay Positive," is now available at all major digital retailers and can be found here. The Wrong Man concept album is written by Golan (music and lyrics); produced by Ricky Reed (The Weeknd, Twenty One Pilots); mixed by Grammy nominee Neal Avron; and features Dr. Dre's rhythm section, Mike Elizondo, Trevor Lawrence, Johan Carlsson, and Nate Mercereau. An animated film adaptation, directed by Golan and John Hwang, premiered earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Additional information, including complete casting and creative team, will be announced shortly.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





Related Articles