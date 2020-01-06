Joshua Boone, Montego Glover and More Announced in Casting of MCC Theater's ALL THE NATALIE PORTMANS

MCC Theater (Bob LuPone, Bernie Telsey, Will Cantler, Artistic Directors; Blake West, Executive Director) announced today the complete casting for the New York premiere of All the Natalie Portmans by C.A Johnson (MCC Theater's 2019/20 Tow Playwright in Residence) with direction by Kate Whoriskey.



The cast will feature Joshua Boone (Network-Broadway), Montego Glover ( Tony Award nominee, Drama Desk winner Memphis, Hamilton), Elise Kibler (Mies Julie, Indian Summer), Renika Williams (The Climb) and Kara Young (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven).



All The Natalie Portmans begins performances on Thursday, February 6th, 2020 in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space ,511 West 52nd Street with official opening night set for Monday, February 24th. Tickets go on sale Monday, January 6th.

Playwright C.A. Johnson says, "All The Natalie Portmans is a love letter addressed to every queer girl struggling to actualize her dreams and every poor Black family fighting to love one another despite the onslaught. I'm delighted to work with MCC and hope audiences laugh, cry, and commune with us for weeks to come!"

MCC Theater Co-Artistic Director Will Cantler says, "C.A. Johnson has a singular gift for understanding how we use imagination and the power of pop culture to define and navigate our harshest challenges. Kate Whoriskey directs the Off-Broadway debut of an exciting emerging playwright - one who brings a fresh perspective both now, and no doubt, to stories shared in the years ahead."

All The Natalie Portmans is a fantastical new coming of age comedy. Sixteen-year-old Keyonna and her older brother Samuel live on the brink of eviction while dreaming of a better tomorrow. Too smart, "too gay" and too lonely to fit in, Keyonna escapes into a world of rom coms, red carpets and all the iconic characters played by her muse, Natalie Portman. But when "all the Natalie Portmans" start talking back to her, Keyonna finally has to face her off-screen drama in this imaginative new play that reminds us to embrace life on the ground while still reaching for the stars.

The creative team includes scenic design by Donyale Werle, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar and casting by Telsey + Company/ Williams Cantler, CSA, Destiny Lilly, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Alexandra Hall.

All the Natalie Portmans was developed, in part, at the 2018 Sundance Theatre Lab. This production is supported by the Tow Foundation and the R&S Shulman Fund at MCC Theater. The R&S Shulman Fund supports artistic development and production of new plays, with a focus on work by African American Playwrights.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





