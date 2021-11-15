Josh Johnson Performs CHANNEL BLACK At New York Comedy Club

Daily Show writer, comedian, and artist Josh Johnson will perform two Channel Black shows at New York Comedy Club this week oon Wednesday, November 17 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm.

Channel Black is a journey that showcases the best in contemporary black comedic talent alongside historical black activists and thought leaders.

The shows will be part of the Channel Black mixtape, to be released in 2022. Other comedians performing on the Channel Black show include Randall Otis, Ashton Womack, CJ Hunt, Dulce Sloan, and Roy Wood Jr.

Tickets can be purchased here for the 7:00pm show HERE and the 9:30pm show HERE.