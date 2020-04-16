Josh Groban Launches MOVIE NIGHT Series Featuring Live Q&As and Commentary with Fans
Josh Groban has announced that he is launching a "Movie Night" series featuring one-time-only screenings of five different concert films on Youtube.com/JoshGroban.
Josh will be doing live Q&As and commentary with fans!
Check out the post below!
Hey all!! Thinking of fun things we can still all do together and we came up with this concert movie night! I'll join you each week for one time only concert film screenings at Youtube.com/joshgroban and I'll be watching (and self criticizing) right along with you. We'll be able to chat and I can answer questions and give commentary through each screening. Each screening will benefit a different charity. Hope you'll join me! Also when these air I'm going to drop all of these live albums on streaming platforms for the first time ever if you wanna keep listening. First one is Bridges: Live At Madison Square Garden, Thursday at 6 pm. Bring snacks. ???
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with The Phantom of the Opera this Friday Aprl 17 at 7pm GMT!... (read more)
Just In: Musicians Union Reverses Decision Waiving Disney on Broadway Concert Payments
No word yet on a rescheduled air date, but Ray Hair, International President of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada (... (read more)
BC/EFA to Stream Disney on Broadway Concert April 17; Musicians Union Grants Waiver
The stream of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary will be rescheduled for Friday, Apr... (read more)
VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife, Amanda Kloots, Shares Update on Her Husband's Health
Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has shared an update on the health of her husband, who has been in the ICU due to COVID-19.... (read more)
THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG Adds Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Darren Criss And More!
More celebrity guests join a?oeThe Disney Family Singalong,a?? hosted by Ryan Seacrest, for a night of magic and music.... (read more)
Actors' Equity Releases Statement Regarding Reports That Theaters Are Looking to Begin Production in May
Actors' Equity Association released the following statement regarding troubling reports that some theaters are looking to begin production as soon as ... (read more)