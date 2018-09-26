Josh Gad, Zachary Levi, Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff Will Reprise Roles in KINGDOM HEARTS 3

Kingdom Hearts III will feature many famous Broadway voices, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new Square Enix and Disney role-playing game will feature a wide roster of characters from Disney and Pixar animated films.

Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff will return to voice their characters from Frozen for the third installment of the video game series. Zachary Levi will also voice his Tangled character Flynn Rider. Donna Murphy, who played Mother Gothel in Tangled will also return.

The series focuses on Sora, a young hero who wields a magical keyblade, and his companions Donald Duck and Goofy as they traverse the worlds of Disney and Pixar franchises. Haley Joel Osment will once again voice Sora, while Tony Anselmo and Bill Farmer will reprise their roles as Donald Duck and Goofy, respectively.

Kingdom Hearts III also features sections from films such as Toy Story, Hercules and Pirates of the Caribbean. THE VOICE cast includes:

Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense, A.I.) will reprise his role in KINGDOM HEARTS as Sora, the pure-hearted protagonist. Many more talented actors will also be lending their voices to KINGDOM HEARTS III, MAKING IT the most star-studded game of the franchise yet.

Kingdom Hearts III will be released for Playstation 4 and Xbox One on January 25, 2019.

