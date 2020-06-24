Jordan & Michelle's LIVE Pride Concert To Feature Pixie Aventura, Anastacia McCleskey, Jason Veasey
On Saturday 6/27 at 8pm (EST), New York duo Jordan & Michelle presents a massive live streamed Pride concert extravaganza celebrating the music of LGBTQ artists and icons!
The show will feature special performances from queer artists Anastacia McCleskey (B'way Waitress, Book of Mormon, Violet, etc.), Pixie Aventura (Drag Royalty), and Jason Veasey (B'way Lion King, Off-B'way A Strange Loop).
Proceeds will be shared with The Okra Project and The Ali Forney Center.
Jordan & Michelle are actor/singers Michelle Dowdy (B'way Hairspray, Nat'l Tour Les Mis) and Jordan Wolfe (Off B'way Neurosis, Night of the Living Dead! TV: Law & Order). They host a weekly Facebook live concert series Jordan & Michelle Saturdays, where they sing everything from Broadway and jazz to pop/rock.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Betty Buckley is calling on Andrew Lloyd Webber to send a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign, as the song 'Memory' from Cats continues to b... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer For HAMILTON on Disney+
The official trailer has dropped for the upcoming Hamilton film, coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
QUIZ: Everyone is a Combination of Act 1 and Act 2 Hamilton Characters. Which One Are You?
We're getting excited for #Hamilfilm! Are you more of an Alexander/Philip or Laurens/Jefferson? Take our latest Hamilton quiz to find out!... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Responds to Rumor That West End Production of PHANTOM Will Be Revamped
Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to a rumor that when The Phantom of the Opera returns to the West End, it will not be the original production, but r... (read more)
VIDEO: Get A First Look At 'Alexander Hamilton' From The HAMILTON Film
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the opening song from the HAMILTON film. Check out the original Broadway cast in action below! The show was filmed l... (read more)
Ansel Elgort Denies Sexual Assault Allegations
Ansel Elgort has posted a statement denying the sexual assault allegations made against him.... (read more)