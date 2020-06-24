Jordan & Michelle's LIVE Pride Concert To Feature Pixie Aventura, Anastacia McCleskey, Jason Veasey

On Saturday 6/27 at 8pm (EST), New York duo Jordan & Michelle presents a massive live streamed Pride concert extravaganza celebrating the music of LGBTQ artists and icons!

The show will feature special performances from queer artists Anastacia McCleskey (B'way Waitress, Book of Mormon, Violet, etc.), Pixie Aventura (Drag Royalty), and Jason Veasey (B'way Lion King, Off-B'way A Strange Loop).

Proceeds will be shared with The Okra Project and The Ali Forney Center.

Jordan & Michelle are actor/singers Michelle Dowdy (B'way Hairspray, Nat'l Tour Les Mis) and Jordan Wolfe (Off B'way Neurosis, Night of the Living Dead! TV: Law & Order). They host a weekly Facebook live concert series Jordan & Michelle Saturdays, where they sing everything from Broadway and jazz to pop/rock.

