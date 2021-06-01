Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Breaking: Jordan Fisher Will Rejoin DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Broadway- Watch the GMA Performance!

The Tony-winning musical resumes performances on December 11th, 2021.

Jun. 1, 2021  

Dear Evan Hansen

This morning on "Good Morning America," Jordan Fisher confirmed he will rejoin the cast of "Dear Evan Hansen" on Broadway when it resumes performances this December 11th.

Find out when each Broadway show is scheduled to return here!

Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal, and profoundly contemporary, musical about what happens when we let a lie consume us. This groundbreaking musical - featuring a book by Tony-winner Steven Levenson and a score by the Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - examines what it means to be alive.

Fisher was the first African American to portray the title character in "Dear Evan Hansen," entering the production shortly before the shutdown on January 28, 2020.

Fisher's abilities as an actor, singer/songwriter, dancer, choreographer and musician span from TV to music, Broadway and film. Jordan starred in "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" and as 'Mark' in Fox's Emmy nominated "Rent Live" as well as being named a breakout star in Fox's Emmy-winning broadcast "Grease Live!"

He also was the winner of ABC's 25th season of "Dancing With the Stars."

Fisher has collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda, performing a duet with him on Disney's "Moana" soundtrack, as well as joining the cast of Tony award-winning musical "Hamilton."

Watch the performance of "You Will Be Found" below!

Dear Evan Hansen
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco
AlIce Ripley
AlIce Ripley
Orfeh
Orfeh

Related Articles
Joe Iconis, Lauren Marcus, & More Will Perform Tonight as Part of NY PopsUp Photo

Joe Iconis, Lauren Marcus, & More Will Perform Tonight as Part of NY PopsUp

BREAKING: PASS OVER Will Begin Broadway Performances on August 4 Photo

BREAKING: PASS OVER Will Begin Broadway Performances on August 4

The Four Tops Musical ILL BE THERE May Come to Broadway in 2022 Photo

The Four Tops Musical I'LL BE THERE May Come to Broadway in 2022

VIDEO: Linda Eder Performs She Used To Be Mine From WAITRESS Photo

VIDEO: Linda Eder Performs 'She Used To Be Mine' From WAITRESS


From This Author TV News Desk