Breaking: Jordan Fisher Will Rejoin DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Broadway- Watch the GMA Performance!

This morning on "Good Morning America," Jordan Fisher confirmed he will rejoin the cast of "Dear Evan Hansen" on Broadway when it resumes performances this December 11th.

Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal, and profoundly contemporary, musical about what happens when we let a lie consume us. This groundbreaking musical - featuring a book by Tony-winner Steven Levenson and a score by the Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - examines what it means to be alive.

Fisher was the first African American to portray the title character in "Dear Evan Hansen," entering the production shortly before the shutdown on January 28, 2020.

Fisher's abilities as an actor, singer/songwriter, dancer, choreographer and musician span from TV to music, Broadway and film. Jordan starred in "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" and as 'Mark' in Fox's Emmy nominated "Rent Live" as well as being named a breakout star in Fox's Emmy-winning broadcast "Grease Live!"

He also was the winner of ABC's 25th season of "Dancing With the Stars."

Fisher has collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda, performing a duet with him on Disney's "Moana" soundtrack, as well as joining the cast of Tony award-winning musical "Hamilton."

