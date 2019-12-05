Jonathan Groff, André De Shields and More to Appear as Special Guests at RED BUCKET FOLLIES

Broadway's onstage best, most impressive ensembles and behind-the-scenes superstars will celebrate six weeks of dedicated fundraising at Red Bucket Follies at 4:30 pm on Monday, December 9, and at 2 pm Tuesday, December 10. The show is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Red Bucket Follies (#redbucketfollies) will feature guest appearances by Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan Jackson, Jelani Remy and Ephraim Sykes (Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations); Christian Borle and Jonathan Groff (Little Shop of Horrors); André De Shields (Hadestown); PJ Griffith and Ashley Matthews (Rock of Ages); Ellie MacPherson and Sid Solomon (The Play That Goes Wrong); Tam Mutu, Sahr Ngaujah and Karen Olivo (Moulin Rouge! The Musical); and CJ Pawlikowski and John Rochette (Jersey Boys).

This year's songs, skits and dances will feature more than 150 performers. Broadway shows scheduled to perform include Chicago, David Byrne's American Utopia, Dear Evan Hansen, Fiddler on the Roof - in Yiddish, Frozen, The Great Society, Hamilton, The Lion King, A Musical About Star Wars, The Phantom of the Opera and The Rose Tattoo, as well as Grammy Award-winning choir Broadway Inspirational Voices. Representing Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, choreographer Josh Prince (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical) will share an original piece performed at this year's Hudson Valley Dance Festival.

A panel of distinguished judges will award best presentation honors at Tuesday's performance. This year's judges are Derren Brown (Derren Brown: Secret); Andrew Burnap, Samuel H. Levine and Kyle Soller (The Inheritance); Damon Daunno and Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma!); Michael Benjamin Washington (Fires in the Mirror); and Sharon Wheatley and Astrid Van Wieren (Come From Away). Also joining the panel are Leslie Mayer and Peg Wendlandt, who won their judging spots by bidding on exclusive VIP packages at the 33rd Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction in September.

Ultimate Broadway buff Seth Rudetsky, host of SiriusXM's "On Broadway" channel, returns to lead the festivities for the 12th year. The show also will include a number, directed and choreographed by Peter Gregus, honoring the national touring shows that participated in the fall fundraising. The opening number will be written by Michael Liscio Jr. and Jed Resnick and directed and choreographed by Richard J. Hinds.

Red Bucket Follies showcases ensemble members and special guests sharing original performances, with awards given to the best presentation and for the top fundraising Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring shows for the six weeks' efforts.

A limited number of tickets, starting at at $30, are available. They can be purchased at broadwaycares.org.

Red Bucket Follies will be directed by Jason Trubitt with Matthew Kurtis Lutz serving as production stage manager and Ted Arthur as music director.

Since 1989, the 29 editions of Gypsy of the Year and the first edition of Red Bucket Follies raised $82 million to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Red Bucket Follies is sponsored by The New York Times.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.





