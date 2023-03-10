Jonas Brothers to Follow Broadway Engagement With Royal Albert Hall Performance

Global pop icons Jonas Brothers are following up their Broadway residency with a very special and exclusive one-night-only performance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Friday 14th April 2023.

The trio will perform all their greatest hits, as well as a special performance of their eagerly awaited new single "Wings" from their upcoming project The Album.

Pre-order The Album, by 5 pm on Tuesday 14th March to qualify for early ticket access to Jonas Brothers' show at Royal Albert Hall. The pre-sale will start at 10 am (UK time) Wednesday 15th March. You will be emailed your pre-sale code & ticket link to the email address used to pre-order the album before 7 pm (UK time) Tuesday 14th March

General tickets will go on sale at 10 am (UK time) Friday 17th March. Please note, access to the pre-sale does not guarantee tickets. General sale begins on Friday 17th March at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk.

The Jonas Brothers new single "Wings," out now via Republic Records launches a new era for the band and is the first single off their sixth full-length record The Album, executive produced by Jon Bellion [Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Halsey]. The Album is set for release on May 12th.

Jonas Brothers took the world by storm in 2019 with the surprise release of their critically acclaimed and widely successful single "Sucker" following a six-year hiatus. The 5x-platinum single debuted at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, becoming the first #1 for the band and the first #1 debut from a group this century.

The band went on to release Chasing Happiness, an Amazon Original film documenting the brothers' rise and return to music, before going on to deliver their third #1 album with the arrival of their platinum-selling Happiness Begins (Republic Records). The trio continued to soar with their sold-out "Happiness Begins Tour," selling over 1.2 million tickets.

In the wake of Happiness Begins, the band garnered a bevy of awards, including three trophies in the categories of "Top Duo/Group," "Top Radio Songs Artist," and "Top Radio Song" for "Sucker" at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, a 2019 MTV VMA for "Best Pop Video," "Best Duo/Group" at the 2020 iHeart Music Awards, and two Teen Choice Awards, including the prestigious "Decade Award."

They also picked up American Music Awards nominations, a coveted Grammy nomination, and more. Jonas Brothers only accelerated this momentum in 2021. They teamed up with Marshmello for "Leave Before You Love Me," claiming a Top 10 spot at Top 40 radio for six weeks and tallying millions of streams and views.

On its heels, they presented "Remember This" in partnership with NBCUniversal for the Tokyo Olympics. The song notably paved the way for the 44-date REMEMBER THIS Tour with support from Kelsea Ballerini. In between sold-out shows, they released their new single, "Who's In Your Head" which has skyrocketed up radio charts and amped up excitement for much more to come from Jonas Brothers.

Kicking off 2023, the band received their Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2023.