Join us at SCR's Pacific Playwrights Festival

Join us for this year's edition of South Coast Repertory's Pacific Playhouse Festival. This year's lineup: COVENANT by a??a??a??York Walker directed by Tamilla Woodard a??Streaming: April a??26-May 2a??, 2021 When he returns home to his small Georgia town, rumors fly that blues guitarist Johnny "Honeycomb" James May have sold his soul to the devil to attain his musical genius. But in this twisty folk-horror drama, jealousy, distrust and superstition determine Honeycomb's fate-even if the devil does play a part. COLEMAN '72 by Charlie Oh directed by David Ivers a??Streaming: Maya?? a??10-a??16a??, 2021 A Korean American family piles into the Buick for an all-American road-trip: open plains, rickety camper-trailer, kimchi and banchan. But Korean parents and American kids hold conflicting ideas of what they're looking for when the real purpose of their journey comes to light. PARK-E LALEH by Shayan Lotfi directed by Mike Donahue a??Streaming: May 24-30a??, 2021 Amir seeks asylum in the UK after fleeing persecution in his native Iran, but he's haunted by what he's left behind. Now he's attempting to settle in a city full of strangers-looking for anything or anyone that might allow him to finally feel at home. CLEAN by Christine Quintana translation by Paula Zelaya Cervantes a??Streaming: May 31-June 6a??, 2021 Two women from different worlds meet in the fake paradise of a Mexican resort: Adriana, who works at the hotel, and Sarah, who's there for her sister's wedding. Torrential rain, a father's death and the mistakes of a night bring them together ... but whatever they have in common, many cultural borders separate them. HAROLD & LILLIAN book & lyrics by Dan Collins music by Julianne Wick Davis based on the documentary film by Daniel Raim a??Streaming: June 21-27a??, 2021 A musical about the Hollywood romance of storyboard artist Harold Michelson and film researcher Lillian Michelson. Beginning with their elopement after Harold came home from World War II, their marriage spanned six decades-during which they overcame daunting personal challenges and made surprising movie magic.