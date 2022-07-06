Join Team BroadwayWorld as a Videographer/Content Editor

If you're a New York City-based theater lover with a love for video production, BroadwayWorld wants you on our team.

We're on the hunt for a Broadway-savvy videographer to help us cover a wide variety of theatrical events in New York City, including Broadway openings, concerts, press previews, red carpets, and more. Plus, get a chance to have your work featured on the world's leading website for all things Broadway.

Proficiency in both filming and editing is required. Experience with social media and live streaming is also essential. Candidates must have quick access to New York City's theatre district. Student candidates are welcome. The position pays 1.5-2.5K/month based on availability, experience, and frequency of projects.

To apply, please send a resume and video samples to nicole@broadwayworld.com with the subject: 'Video Applicant'.