Join Our Team! BroadwayWorld Is Seeking an Entertainment Intern!

Aug. 24, 2018  

Join Our Team! BroadwayWorld Is Seeking an Entertainment Intern!

BroadwayWorld is looking for a new intern for our Movies, TV and Music sites! If chosen, you'd be working alongside the Entertainment Editor posting press releases, writing articles, and assisting in day-to-day tasks!

Applicants should be pop-culture junkies (theatre knowledge can't hurt, but not required), who are excited about the world of entertainment news and writing! The ideal candidate should have great attention to detail and a strong, self-motivated work ethic.

The position offers the opportunity to work remotely, so applicants from all over the country are encouraged to apply!

Interns will be needed part-time, for 10-15 hours a week. Internship is unpaid, with opportunity for college credit.

To apply, please send your resume and cover letter to bwwdesk@broadwayworld.com with the subject 'Intern Applicant'!

Related Articles


From This Author TV News Desk



  • OPERATION FINALE Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Now Available
  • LAST MAN STANDING Gives Fans the Chance to Win a Walk-On Role in New Season
  • Join Our Team! BroadwayWorld Is Seeking an Entertainment Intern!
  • Acclaimed Cinematographer Lidia Nikonova Joins THE DAY THAT
  • NE-YO to Perform at Face Forward's 10th Anniversary Gala
  • PBS's POV Series Presents the Documentary SURVIVORS

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       