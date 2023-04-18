Join Bobbi Jene Smith and Move With The Company of Broken Theater For as Open Class This Month

Dancer/choreographer Bobbi Jene Smith will lead a movement class for all ticket holders during the run of her work Broken Theater at La MaMa's Ellen Stewart Theatre on Saturday, April 29, at 11:30 am. No dance background is necessary; all movement abilities are welcome! Join us on the Broken Theater stage with comfortable attire and a desire to connect with your body. Sign up first come, first served at Click Here. Duration is 45 minutes.

Bobbi Jene Smith is a core member of AMOC*, a former member of the Batsheva Dance Company, and an acclaimed choreographer who has created works for Paris Opera Ballet, Martha Graham Dance Company, LA Dance Project, and more. Her 2022 work Broken Theater, an AMOC* Production, is being presented April 20-30, 2023 as part of the 2023 La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival. Click here for more information and tickets. La MaMa is a fully accessible venue and we welcome all abilities.