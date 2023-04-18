Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Join Bobbi Jene Smith and Move With The Company of Broken Theater For as Open Class This Month

The event is on Saturday, April 29, at 11:30 am.

Apr. 18, 2023  
Join Bobbi Jene Smith and Move With The Company of Broken Theater For as Open Class This Month

Dancer/choreographer Bobbi Jene Smith will lead a movement class for all ticket holders during the run of her work Broken Theater at La MaMa's Ellen Stewart Theatre on Saturday, April 29, at 11:30 am. No dance background is necessary; all movement abilities are welcome! Join us on the Broken Theater stage with comfortable attire and a desire to connect with your body. Sign up first come, first served at Click Here. Duration is 45 minutes.

Bobbi Jene Smith is a core member of AMOC*, a former member of the Batsheva Dance Company, and an acclaimed choreographer who has created works for Paris Opera Ballet, Martha Graham Dance Company, LA Dance Project, and more. Her 2022 work Broken Theater, an AMOC* Production, is being presented April 20-30, 2023 as part of the 2023 La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival. Click here for more information and tickets. La MaMa is a fully accessible venue and we welcome all abilities.






Related Stories
Washington, DeBose, Tomei & More to Join Town Hall Event Photo
Washington, DeBose, Tomei & More to Join Town Hall Event
Leading artists and activists including Marisa Tomei, Kerry Washington, and Stephanie Hsu will gather at The Town Hall for the book launch of Voices of a People's History of the United States in the 21st Century.
Patti LuPone to Appear on THE VIEW Tomorrow Photo
Patti LuPone to Appear on THE VIEW Tomorrow
Patti LuPone is slated to appear on The View tomorrow, Tuesday, April 18. LuPone will discuss her new film, Beau Is Afraid, which premieres in theaters this Friday, April 21. The film also features Nathan Lane, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Amy Ryan, Richard Kind, and more.
LuPone, Boggess & Foster to Lead Hollywood Bowl Sondheim Concert Photo
LuPone, Boggess & Foster to Lead Hollywood Bowl Sondheim Concert
Patti LuPone will lead a glittering cast of Broadway luminaries for Everybody Rise! A Sondheim Celebration at the Hollywood Bowl. See how to purchase tickets!
SIX to Perform on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN Tonight Photo
SIX to Perform on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN Tonight
The cast of the tour includes Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr.

More Hot Stories For You


Kerry Washington, Ariana DeBose, Marisa Tomei & More To Launch VOICES OF A PEOPLE'S HISTORY at Town HallKerry Washington, Ariana DeBose, Marisa Tomei & More To Launch VOICES OF A PEOPLE'S HISTORY at Town Hall
April 17, 2023

Leading artists and activists including Marisa Tomei, Kerry Washington, and Stephanie Hsu will gather at The Town Hall for the book launch of Voices of a People's History of the United States in the 21st Century.
Patti LuPone, Sierra Boggess & Sutton Foster to Star in Sondheim Celebration at the Hollywood BowlPatti LuPone, Sierra Boggess & Sutton Foster to Star in Sondheim Celebration at the Hollywood Bowl
April 17, 2023

Patti LuPone will lead a glittering cast of Broadway luminaries for Everybody Rise! A Sondheim Celebration at the Hollywood Bowl. See how to purchase tickets!
CHICAGO Becomes Longest Running Show Now Playing on BroadwayCHICAGO Becomes Longest Running Show Now Playing on Broadway
April 17, 2023

The Phantom of the Opera ended its 35-Year Run on Broadway, making Chicago the longest running show now playing on Broadway.
Andrew Lloyd Webber Pens Essay on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Closing & the Future of BroadwayAndrew Lloyd Webber Pens Essay on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Closing & the Future of Broadway
April 17, 2023

Andrew Lloyd Webber penned an essay on The Phantom of the Opera's Broadway closing, commenting on Broadway's future, and more.
World Premieres by Justin Peck, Tiler Peck & More Set for New York City Ballet's 2023-24 SeasonWorld Premieres by Justin Peck, Tiler Peck & More Set for New York City Ballet's 2023-24 Season
April 17, 2023

New York City Ballet has announced its 2023-24 season featuring world premieres by Justin Peck, Tiler Peck, and more! See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets!
share