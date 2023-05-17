Johnny Gandelsman Plays Bach at The Met Cloisters Beginning on Monday

Performances run May 22-25.

Johnny Gandelsman Plays Bach at The Met Cloisters Beginning on Monday

In 2015, violinist Johnny Gandelsman embarked on a three-year journey through J.S. Bach's six violin sonatas and partitas, culminating in a debut solo recording. But even then, Gandelsman wasn't ready to leave Bach's singular sonic world just yet. For the next four years, he turned his focus to the composer's six unaccompanied cello suites, applying his singular folk-rooted musical dialect to the cello works. Over four nights in the resplendent and unmatched acoustics of the Fuentidueña Chapel at The Met Cloisters, Gandelsman realizes his dream of playing both sets together.


Performance details

Monday, May 22; Tuesday, May 23; Wednesday, May 24; and Thursday, May 25, at 7:00 p.m.

The Fuentidueña Chapel at The Met Cloisters

Programs (all works by J.S. Bach):

Monday, May 22 at 7 pm

Sonata No. 1 in G minor, BWV 1001

Partita No. 1 in B minor, BWV 1002

Sonata No. 2 in A minor, BWV 1003

Tuesday, May 23 at 7 pm

Partita No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1004

Sonata No. 3 in C major, BWV 1005

Partita No. 3 in E major, BWV 1006

Wednesday, May 24 at 7 pm

Suite No. 1 in G major for unaccompanied cello, BWV 1007 (transcribed for violin)

Suite No. 2 in D minor for unaccompanied cello, BWV 1008 (transcribed for violin)

Suite No. 3 in C major for unaccompanied cello, BWV 1009 (transcribed for violin)

Thursday, May 25 at 7 pm

Suite No. 4 in Eb major for unaccompanied cello, BWV 1010 (transcribed for violin)

Suite No. 5 in C minor for unaccompanied cello, BWV 1011 (transcribed for violin)

Suite No. 6 in D major for unaccompanied cello, BWV 1012 (transcribed for violin)



