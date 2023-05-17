Johnny Gandelsman Plays Bach at The Met Cloisters Beginning on Monday

Monday, May 22; Tuesday, May 23; Wednesday, May 24; and Thursday, May 25, at 7:00 p.m.

The Fuentidueña Chapel at The Met Cloisters

Programs (all works by J.S. Bach):

Monday, May 22 at 7 pm

Sonata No. 1 in G minor, BWV 1001

Partita No. 1 in B minor, BWV 1002

Sonata No. 2 in A minor, BWV 1003

Tuesday, May 23 at 7 pm

Partita No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1004

Sonata No. 3 in C major, BWV 1005

Partita No. 3 in E major, BWV 1006

Wednesday, May 24 at 7 pm

Suite No. 1 in G major for unaccompanied cello, BWV 1007 (transcribed for violin)

Suite No. 2 in D minor for unaccompanied cello, BWV 1008 (transcribed for violin)

Suite No. 3 in C major for unaccompanied cello, BWV 1009 (transcribed for violin)

Thursday, May 25 at 7 pm

Suite No. 4 in Eb major for unaccompanied cello, BWV 1010 (transcribed for violin)

Suite No. 5 in C minor for unaccompanied cello, BWV 1011 (transcribed for violin)

Suite No. 6 in D major for unaccompanied cello, BWV 1012 (transcribed for violin)