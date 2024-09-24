John Slattery, Lilli Cooper & More Join HOLIDAY Benefit Reading at The Actors Company

The special event will take place Sunday, October 6, 2024 at 7PM at The Gerald W. Lynch Theater.
The Acting Company has revealed additional casting for its upcoming, one-night-only benefit reading of Holiday, a new adaptation by Tony Award winning playwright Richard Greenberg, from the play by Philip Barry. Ella Beatty (Appropriate, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”), Lilli Cooper (The Cottage, Tootsie), Hiram Delgado (Take Me Out, The Hours Are Feminine), Chris Perfetti (“Abbott Elementary,” Moscow x6), and John Slattery (“Mad Men,” The Front Page) join previously announced Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet. Tony Award winner Robert Falls will direct the all-star cast in an evening presented by The Acting Company, by special arrangement with Eric Falkenstein.
The special event will take place Sunday, October 6, 2024 at 7PM at The Gerald W. Lynch Theater. All proceeds from the event will benefit The Acting Company. For tickets, starting at $50, visit TheActingCompany.org/Holiday, or call (212) 772-4448
The classic romantic comedy Holiday, known to many in its beloved screen adaptation starring Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant, has been reimagined by Tony Award-winning playwright Richard Greenberg and Director Robert Falls. The upper east side Seton family prepares to welcome free-spirited Johnny Case to the fold, but as New Year’s Eve approaches, the eternal battle between whether one lives to work or works to live threatens to break them all apart.
“A reading with John Slattery, Lilli Cooper, Chris Perfetti, Hiram Delgado and Ella Beatty joining our stellar cast is truly a Holiday worth celebrating,” says Kent Gash, Artistic Director of The Acting Company. “Don't miss this new classic from Tony Award winners, Richard Greenberg, Falls and The Acting Company."
Proceeds for the evening will benefit The Acting Company’s national tour and education initiatives that reach tens of thousands of students and audience members across nearly two dozen states annually. Tickets range from $50-$500. Sponsorship packages are available for $5,000. For sponsors and premium ticket holders, the evening will include a post-performance reception with the artists. For tickets and information, visit TheActingCompany.org/Holiday, or call (212) 772-4448.
