John Lloyd Young, Garrett Clayton, Sally Struthers & More To Take Part in HELP IS ON THE WAY XXVI: BROADWAY & BEYOND

Help Is On The Way XXVI: BROADWAY & BEYOND 26th annual gala will take place on Sunday, August 7th at Marines' Memorial Theatre. The gala is a benefit for Project Open Hand and The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation Small Emergency Grants Program.

"Help is on the Way" is Northern California's largest annual benefit concert benefiting HIV/AIDS and hunger programs. It's an elegant evening of music, delicious food & beverages tastings and, most of all, fun.

Including in Alphabetical Order (scheduled to appear)...

Debby Boone, Leanne Borghesi, Garrett Clayton, Julie Garnye, Steve Knill, Shawn Ryan, Sally Struthers, Lisa Viggiano, Paula West, John Lloyd Young, And More To Be Announced!

The event will feature:



6:30 pm: Limited silent auction in theater lobby

7:30 pm: Performance

9:45 pm: VIP After Party with the cast at the new Beacon Grand Hotel