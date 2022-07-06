Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
John Lloyd Young, Garrett Clayton, Sally Struthers & More To Take Part in HELP IS ON THE WAY XXVI: BROADWAY & BEYOND

John Lloyd Young, Garrett Clayton, Sally Struthers & More To Take Part in HELP IS ON THE WAY XXVI: BROADWAY & BEYOND

Debby Boone, Leanne Borghesi, Lisa Viggiano, Paula West and more will be taking part.

Jul. 6, 2022  

Help Is On The Way XXVI: BROADWAY & BEYOND 26th annual gala will take place on Sunday, August 7th at Marines' Memorial Theatre. The gala is a benefit for Project Open Hand and The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation Small Emergency Grants Program.

"Help is on the Way" is Northern California's largest annual benefit concert benefiting HIV/AIDS and hunger programs. It's an elegant evening of music, delicious food & beverages tastings and, most of all, fun.

Including in Alphabetical Order (scheduled to appear)...

Debby Boone, Leanne Borghesi, Garrett Clayton, Julie Garnye, Steve Knill, Shawn Ryan, Sally Struthers, Lisa Viggiano, Paula West, John Lloyd Young, And More To Be Announced!

The event will feature:


6:30 pm: Limited silent auction in theater lobby

7:30 pm: Performance

9:45 pm: VIP After Party with the cast at the new Beacon Grand Hotel





Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You


Santa Barbara Symphony Unveils 2022-23 70th Anniversary Season Featuring a World Premiere & More
July 5, 2022

The Santa Barbara Symphony has announced its 2022/23 70th anniversary season. The Symphony’s 70th anniversary season highlights include the return of Carmina Burana, a world premiere of an Elmer Bernstein score, a tribute to the legendary John Williams, and more.
MADELEINES by Bess Welden Wins 11th Annual Jewish Playwriting Contest
July 5, 2022

The Jewish Plays Project has announced Madeleines, by Bess Welden of Portland, Maine, has won the 11th annual Jewish Playwriting Contest. The play earned its title after over 1,400 voters across the United States and Israel chose their preference for the best new Jewish play.
Coachella Valley Repertory Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring FUN HOME, ONCE & More
July 5, 2022

CVRep has announced a five play, Tony Award winning Season. Two musicals and three plays are scheduled to take the stage from November 2022 through April 2023. Taking the reins from Founding Artistic Director Ron Celona, CVRep’s new Executive Artistic Director, Adam Karsten, sought works that will excite and inspire audiences.  
The Ying Quartet to Perform Three-Concert Residency at Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival
July 5, 2022

Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival will host a three-concert, weeklong residency with The Ying Quartet – an imaginative Festival favorite ensemble since 2011.  The performance residency, held on August 8, 9 and 12, is a top highlight of the Festival’s 43rd summer season of presenting quality chamber music on Cape Cod.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/3/22
July 5, 2022

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/3/2022.