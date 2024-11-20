Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque to Release EP 'NGL' in 2025; Shares New Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chart-topping and multi-platinum recording artist, actress and New York Times Best Selling Author, Joanna “JoJo” Levesque is set to release her new EP NGL on January 24, 2025 via BMG. In conjunction, JoJo premieres her latest track ”Too Much To Say”, masterfully blending R&B and pop with emotional depth. Her evolution as an artist is evident as she weaves together relatable, honest lyrics with soulful melodies and her signature vocals.

In support of the new EP, JoJo is set to embark on an extensive run of headline North American dates in early 2025. Kicking off on February 22, the tour includes stops at New York’s Terminal 5, Los Angeles’ The Wiltern, Philadelphia’s The Fillmore, Nashville’s Marathon Music Works, Chicago’s Ramova Theatre as well as a hometown show at Boston’s Roadrunner. In addition, the rising songstress, Emmy Meli, who People touted “she’s got it going on” will be opening for JoJo on the entire tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10am local time at iamjojoofficial.com. Full tour routing can be found below.

The new music echoes many of the themes covered in JoJo’s New York Times Best Selling memoir, Over The Influence, which is out now via Hachette Books. From being raised by parents who were both battling addiction and depression to emerging victorious in a never-ending lawsuit with her record label, Over The Influence chronicles the steps JoJo took to rebuild. At the end of the memoir, we find JoJo stronger than ever, as she proudly proclaims on previously released single “Porcelain.” Both the book and the forthcoming EP are a testament to her resilience and a celebration of her ability to overcome adversity.

“Porcelain” received early praise from the likes of People who called it "a lyrically emotional and empowering anthem about growth… ["Porcelain" is] a bouncy banger that'll have listeners reflecting on life while they dance," while BET furthered, "With its introspective yet empowering vibe, "Porcelain" invites listeners to both contemplate their journey and lose themselves on the dance floor."

Joanna “JoJo” Levesque is a chart-topping and award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and first-time author. At just 13 years old, JoJo burst onto the scene with her self-titled debut album, whose breakout smash “Leave (Get Out)” made her the youngest-ever solo artist to have a debut #1 single in the U.S. That album went on to sell over four million copies and became the singer’s first Platinum record, which she followed with a string of additional accomplishments, including another #1 single, “Too Little Too Late" and another Platinum album, The High Road. Since then, she’s released several critically acclaimed studio albums, EPs, and mixtapes, and started her own label, Clover Music. In 2020, JoJo's song with PJ Morton, "Say So,” won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song. JoJo has also appeared in movies such as Aquamarine and RV (opposite Robin Williams), reprised her role as Satine in Broadway’s Tony Award-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical and is developing an original piece of musical theater.

JOJO LIVE

Sat, Feb 22, 2025 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

Tue, Feb 25, 2025 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

Wed, Feb 26, 2025 - Factory - Dallas, TX

Sun, Mar 2, 2025 - SOMA - San Diego, CA

Tue, Mar 4, 2025 - Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

Wed, Mar 5, 2025 - Warfield - San Francisco, CA

Sat, Mar 8, 2025 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

Sun, Mar 9, 2025 - Roseland - Portland, OR

Wed, Mar 12, 2025 - Ogden - Denver, CO

Fri, Mar 14, 2025 - First Ave - Minneapolis, MN

Sat, Mar 15, 2025 - Ramova Theatre - Chicago, IL

Tue, Mar 18, 2025 - Masonic - Detroit, MI

Wed, Mar 19, 2025 - Danforth - Toronto, ON

Fri, Mar 21, 2025 - Agora - Cleveland, OH

Sun, Mar 23, 2025 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

Tue, Mar 25, 2025 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

Wed, Mar 26, 2025 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA

Fri, Mar 28, 2025 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

Sat, Mar 29, 2025 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY