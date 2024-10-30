Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque Debuts Reimagined Version of 'Porcelain'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chart-topping and multi-platinum recording artist, actress and New York Times Best Selling author Joanna “JoJo” Levesque has debuted a reimagined version of her new single “Porcelain” via BMG. This reimagined take emphasizes JoJo's vocal range and emotional depth, allowing listeners to connect with the song on a more intimate level. The piano arrangement adds a raw, heartfelt quality, highlighting the song's lyrical content while showcasing JoJo’s versatility and musicianship.

“Porcelain” echoes many of the themes covered in JoJo’s memoir, OVER THE INFLUENCE, which is out now via Hachette Books. From being raised by parents who were both battling addiction and depression to emerging victorious in a never-ending lawsuit with her record label, OVER THE INFLUENCE chronicles the steps JoJo took to rebuild. At the end of the memoir, we find JoJo stronger than ever, as she proudly proclaims on her new single. Both the book and “Porcelain” are a testament to her resilience and a celebration of her ability to overcome adversity.

Joanna “JoJo” Levesque is a chart-topping and award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and first-time author. At just 13 years old, JoJo burst onto the scene with her self-titled debut album, whose breakout smash “Leave (Get Out)” made her the youngest-ever solo artist to have a debut #1 single in the U.S. That album went on to sell over four million copies and became the singer’s first Platinum record, which she followed with a string of additional accomplishments, including another #1 single, “Too Little Too Late" and another Platinum album, The High Road. Since then, she’s released several critically acclaimed studio albums, EPs, and mixtapes, and started her own label, Clover Music. In 2020, JoJo's song with PJ Morton, "Say So", won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song. JoJo has also appeared in movies such as Aquamarine and RV (opposite Robin Williams). She recently played the role of Satine in Broadway’s Tony Award-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical, is developing an original piece of musical theater and gearing up to release additional music later this fall.