Jimmy Awards Winner Fabiola Caraballo Quijada to Lead & JULIET Tour

2025 Jimmy Awards Winner Fabiola Caraballo Quijada will lead the North American Tour company of & Juliet, taking on the role of ‘Juliet’ for its second blockbuster year on the road. Just months after winning The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®), more commonly known as the Jimmy Awards®, Caraballo Quijada will join the touring company fresh from graduating Tyler Legacy High School in Texas, where she was a three-time Jimmy Award® Nominee.

Caraballo Quijada is the 2025 Jimmy Award® Winner for Best Performance by an Actress for her performance as Sandra Bloom in her high school’s production of Big Fish. She has represented the Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards at the Jimmy Awards® since 2023 and became a finalist in 2024.

& Juliet is currently playing at Los Angeles’ Ahmanson Theatre through September 7, 2025, where it has enjoyed rave reviews. “A glittering party powered by Max Martin hits...this is just what the doctor ordered”, says Charles McNulty of the LA Times. Following its Southern California engagements in Los Angeles and Costa Mesa (playing September 9 – 21, 2025 at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts), the tour will go on to visit more than 40 cities in its second year including Miami, San Antonio, Montreal, Indianapolis, San Diego, Austin and the tour’s first triumphant return Chicago.

Caraballo Quijada and the year two company officially begin performances in Sacramento, CA on September 23, 2025. Complete casting for year two will be announced early this fall.

Additional information on tour stops, venues, performance schedules and individual ticket purchase links are available at andjulietbroadway.com/tour. Fans are encouraged to follow & Juliet on social media channels to receive tour news and updates.

Featuring songs by the legendary Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet opened on Broadway in November 2022, where it continues playing to sold-out crowds and breaking box office records.

The hilarious new musical & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks: what would happen if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That’s The Way It Is," and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century— Max Martin. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

The full creative team for the North American tour of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Additional Orchestrations and Arrangements). The North American tour is music directed by Andre Cerullo. US Casting is by Stephen Kopel, Carrie Gardner, and Jillian Cimini, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway and tour by Eva Price.

& Juliet is produced on Broadway by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and Eva Price.

& Juliet has now been performed on four continents since its World Premiere in September 2019. It began at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London’s West End, where it won three Olivier Awards, and 6 WhatsOnStage Awards before playing its final performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre in March 2023. The show had its North American premiere in July 2022 in Toronto, where it broke box office records and played to standing-room-only audiences, before heading to Broadway, where it again broke box office records and plays nightly to sold-out crowds. An Australian production of & Juliet premiered in February 2023 at Melbourne’s Regent Theatre. A UK Tour began in July 2024 and the production made its German premiere in October 2024. The German production marks the show’s first production with a book translated into a different language, and will also be the sixth country to welcome & Juliet in less than five years. More information for all productions can be found at andjulietthemusical.com

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & JULIET was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

& Juliet 2025-2026 Season Tour Route

9/24/2025 - 10/5/2025 Safe Credit Union Performing Arts Center, Sacramento, CA

10/7/2025 - 10/12/2025 Center for the Performing Arts, San Jose, CA

10/14/2025 - 10/19/2025 Civic Theatre, San Diego, CA

10/21/2025 - 10/26/2025 Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts, Reno, NV

10/29/2025 - 11/2/2025 Centennial Hall, Tucson, AZ

11/4/2025 - 11/9/2025 ASU Gammage, Tempe, AZ

11/12/2025 - 11/16/2025 Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX

11/18/2025 - 11/23/2025 Municipal Auditorium Music Hall, Kansas City, MO

11/25/2025 - 11/30/2025 Orpheum Theatre, Memphis, TN

12/3/2025 - 12/7/2025 Chrysler Hall, Norfolk, VA

12/9/2025 - 12/14/2025 RBTL Auditorium, Rochester, NY

12/16/2025 - 12/21/2025 Stranahan Theatre, Toledo, OH

12/30/2025 - 1/4/2026 Adrienne Arsht Center, Miami, FL

1/6/2026 - 1/11/2026 Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Orlando, FL

1/13/2026 - 1/25/2026 Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Fort Lauderdale, FL

1/27/2026 - 2/1/2026 Hayes Hall, Naples, FL

2/3/2026 - 2/8/2026 Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW, Fort Myers, FL

2/10/2026 - 2/15/2026 Straz Center, Tampa, FL

2/17/2026 - 2/22/2026 North Charleston Performing Arts Center, North Charleston, SC

2/24/2026 - 3/1/2026 Von Braun Performing Arts Center, Huntsville, AL

3/3/2026 - 3/8/2026 Orpheum Theater, Omaha, NE

3/10/2026 - 3/15/2026 Devos Performance Hall, Grand Rapids, MI

3/17/2026 - 3/22/2026 Place des Arts, Montréal, QC

3/24/2026 - 3/29/2026 Southam Hall, Ottawa, ON

3/31/2026 - 4/12/2026 Fisher Theatre, Detroit, MI

4/14/2026 - 4/19/2026 Hershey Theatre, Hershey, PA

4/21/2026 - 4/26/2026 Landmark Theatre, Syracuse, NY

4/28/2026 - 5/3/2026 Proctors, Schenectady, NY

5/5/2026 - 5/10/2026 The Bushnell, Hartford, CT

5/12/2026 - 5/17/2026 Altria Theater, Richmond, VA

5/19/2026 - 5/24/2026 BJCC Concert Hall, Birmingham, AL

5/26/2026 - 5/31/2026 Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, AR

6/2/2026 - 6/7/2026 Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Appleton, WI

6/9/2026 - 6/14/2026 Marcus Performing Arts Center, Milwaukee, WI

6/16/2026 - 6/21/2026 Clowes Memorial Hall, Indianapolis, IN

6/23/2026 - 6/28/2026 Wharton Center, East Lansing, MI

7/7/2026 - 7/12/2026 The Majestic Theatre, San Antonio, TX

7/14/2026 - 7/19/2026 Bass Concert Hall, Austin, TX

7/22/2026 - 8/2/2026 Auditorium Theatre, Chicago, IL

8/4/2026 - 8/9/2026 Tennessee Theatre, Knoxville, TN

8/11/2026 - 8/16/2026 Belk Theater, Charlotte, NC

Fabiola Caraballo Quijada is thrilled to be making her national tour debut in this iconic role! Born in Venezuela, but raised around Dallas, Texas, Fabiola is a recent high school graduate and the 2025 Jimmy Award® Winner for Best Performance by an Actress for her performance as Sandra Bloom in her high school’s production of Big Fish. She has represented the Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards at the Jimmy Awards® since 2023 and became a finalist in 2024. She is beyond grateful to her family & friends, near and far, and team at CESD for their support.